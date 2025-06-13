© Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu/Getty Images

13 June 2025

Israel managed to trick Iran's top air force commanders into convening at a meeting in one place only to be taken out by a single strike, an unnamed official told Fox News, adding that the overall campaign went more successfully than anticipated. "We carried out specific activities to help us learn more about them, and then used that information to influence their behavior," the official said. "We knew this would lead them to meet - but more importantly, we knew how to keep them there."

As many as 78 people died in Israel's attack on Iran, with another 329 wounded, Fars News agency has reported, citing preliminary data.

Israel's attacks on Iran are "nowhere near over," a senior Israeli official has told the Wall Street Journal, adding that West Jerusalem has planned for the operation to span 14 days.

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Iran could still agree to a nuclear deal following Israel's strikes. "I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to 'make a deal'. They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn't get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!" he wrote on Truth Social.

As many as 60 Russian performers are currently in Iran and awaiting extraction to their homeland, state-funded tour organizer Rosconcert has told TASS.

11:51 GMT Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev weighed in on Israel's recent attack on Iran, warning that the conflict could go nuclear. "I am often accused of nuclear fearmongering. When I talk about nuclear conflicts, it's not just talk. This threat is real, and it can happen fast. Nobody needs that!"

The attack comes days before the sixth round of nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that a nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz was among the targets.Iran has confirmed that theMedia reports also claimed that the attacks targeted and killedUS President Donald Trump said he had prior knowledge of the strikes and expressed hope that Tehran will return to the negotiating table where the US hopes to strike a deal on nuclear enrichment.suggesting that the attack "cannot have been carried out without the coordination and authorization of the United States."The Israeli strikes come after five rounds of US-Iranian talks on Iran's nuclear program failed to produce a breakthrough. The sixth round of negotiations is scheduled for Sunday in Oman.