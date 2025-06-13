Salami
© Anadolu/Getty ImagesCommander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami at an event in Kerman, Iran • January 5, 2024
The IDF launched what it claims was a "preemptive" attack on military personnel and nuclear sites on Friday.

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed several of the country's top commanders, including Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and other senior army officials, according to local news agencies and officials.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the attacks early Friday involving more than 200 fighter jets killed Salami, along with Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and the commander of Iran's Emergency Command.

According to Israel, the raid was aimed at Iranian nuclear and military targets, including an enrichment facility in Natanz. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the operation was intended to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Iranian officials have confirmed the deaths of Salami and Bagheri, with the IRGC stressing that it "stands ready to deliver a decisive and harsh response to the Zionist enemy's aggression."

According to reports cited by Press TV, the victims also include Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Gholam Ali Rashid. Israeli strikes on Tehran have also killed at least six Iranian nuclear scientists, Tasnim news agency reported.

The attack took place just days before the sixth round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran, scheduled for Sunday in Oman. US President Donald Trump recently accused Tehran of "slow-walking" the negotiations after previous rounds failed to produce a breakthrough. On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that Washington was not involved in the Israeli strikes.

Iran has denied that it is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, insisting instead on its right to conduct nuclear research for civilian purposes.