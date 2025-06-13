John McEvoy

John McEvoy is an independent journalist who has written for International History Review, The Canary, Tribune Magazine, Jacobin and Brasil Wire. He is the Chief Reporter for Declassified UK. John is an historian and filmmaker whose work focuses on British foreign policy and Latin America. His PhD was on Britain's Secret Wars in Colombia between 1948 and 2009, and he is currently working on a documentary about Britain's role in the rise of Augusto Pinochet.