Talks aimed at cooling tensions between the US and China have ended in a "deal", according to US President Donald Trump."Our deal with China is done, subject to final approval from President Xi and me," Trump wrote on his media platform Truth Social It followed two days of intense talks in London to resolve conflicts that had emerged since the two sides agreed a truce in May, after a rapid escalation of tariffs had nearly paralysed trade be tween the world's two largest economies.Speaking on Thursday, President Trump said he will set unilateral tariff rates with trading partners in the next one or two weeks.The US president said he would send out letters specifying the terms of the new deals ahead of a 9 July deadline to reimpose higher tariffs on countries around the world.Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expected theDetails about the new agreement with China were limited. Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke over the phone last week to kickstart the negotiations, which involved top officials from both countries.Officials said it would not alter the broad outlines of the May truce, which lowered - but did not eliminate - new tariffs announced by the two countries since Trump launched a new trade war earlier this year."The two sides have, in principle, reached a framework for implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state during the phone call on 5 June and the consensus reached at the Geneva meeting," China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang said.US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters the two sides had "reached a framework to implement the Geneva consensus. Once the presidents approve it, we will then seek to implement it," he added.Speaking to broadcaster CNBC on Wednesday, he said the talks had "cleaned up" the Geneva agreement. "We're totally on the right track," he said. "Things feel really good."White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt saidshe added.Speaking to CNBC, Lutnick said the US had agreed to remove some "counter-measures" without being specific about the response.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was testifying before Congress on Wednesday, said the recent talks had been narrowly focused and a more comprehensive deal would take time."It will be a much longer process," he said.In the same hearing, he acknowledged that trade talks with other countries might extend beyond the administration's self-declared 90-day deadline."It is highly likely that for those countries that are negotiating - or trading blocs, in the case of the EU - who are negotiating in good faith, we will roll the date forward to continue the good-faith negotiation. If someone is not negotiating, then we will not," he said.When Trump announced sweeping tariffs on imports from a number of countries earlier this year, China was the hardest hit.China responded with its own higher rates on US imports, triggering further tit-for-tat increases.But the US and China subsequently claimed breaches on non-tariff pledges.In his social media post, Trump said the US would have tariffs on Chinese goods of 55%, but officials said the figure included tariffs put in place during his first term.Markets showed little response to the deal, which Terry Haines, founder of the Washington-based consultancy Pangaea Policy, described as having both "very limited scope and unfinished status".