© Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP

No excuses

Reckless actions

"A person intentionally committing any of the acts mentioned in article 70.1 (offences against the administration of justice in relation to the ICC) may be dealt with as for the corresponding domestic offence committed in relation to a superior court in England and Wales."

The former foreign secretary should be held accountable for his blatant attempt to bully the court in defence of Israel.By threatening the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor, former British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has joined Russian President Vladimir Putin among a small group of unsavoury world leaders who have menaced or bullied the ICC.In plain English, the former foreign secretary (and former prime minister)In the words of the ICC, these war crimes included "starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts".Cameron's contempt for the rule of law and readiness to resort to menace and intimidation is standard procedure from the likes of Putin, Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.But Britain is a country that prides itself on respect for the rule of law. We claim to be part of a moral international order. We ought to be better than that - much better.in order to protect the reputation of Netanyahu, a suspected war criminal,Cameron has therefore disgraced himself and the Conservative Party - and above all, he has disgraced Britain.There are no excuses. He cannot claim inexperience. Cameron was British prime minister for six years, and he had been brought back as foreign secretary when he sought to intimidate Khan.So far, there has been no response from the Foreign Office or Downing Street to Middle East Eye's revelations about Cameron's despicable behaviour. The Foreign Office declined to comment in response to an MEE request.That silence is deafening. To avoid Britain's reputation being permanently besmirched,He also needs to restate Britain's commitment to the ICC and the values it embodies. This intervention is all the more urgent, because putting pressure on the ICC could constitute a criminal act under British domestic law as well as international law.The relevant passage of the Rome Statute, Article 70 , awards the court jurisdiction over those responsible for "impeding, intimidating or corruptly influencing an official of the Court for the purpose of forcing or persuading the official not to perform, or to perform improperly, his or her duties".Cameron's threat to "defund the court and withdraw from the Rome Statute" falls squarely within ICC jurisdiction.Section 54 (1) of the International Criminal Court Act 2001 notes:In short, Cameron now finds himself in hot water. One lawyer with whom I spoke last night, while not conversant with all the details, told me that in his judgment, the case for a prosecution is strong.though in practice sentences are likely to be much lower.Leaving aside the possible long-term consequences of Cameron's reckless behaviour, the immediate political reverberations are immense.Britain is a country that prides itself on the rule of law. We claim to be part of the rules-based international order.To his eternal credit, Khan, a British citizen, stood up to Cameron's threats. But the inescapable fact remains that a British foreign secretary tried to subvert the course of justice.Cameron needs to break his silence and to explain himself. Meanwhile, Starmer would be well-advised to order an urgent enquiry into the shocking revelation that Cameron sought to intimidate the chief prosecutor of the ICC.The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Eye.