© Joe Gromelski/Special to Stars and Stripes

What is the Heritage Foundation?

© Fox News

What does Project Esther aim to achieve?

What is the 'Hamas Support Network', according to Project Esther?

Does the 'Hamas Support Network' exist?

How does Project Esther plan to take down the Palestinian rights movement?

Is the Trump administration turning Project Esther recommendations into policy?

What groups does Project Esther name as targets?

Why focus on universities?

Is Project Esther working?

© Mike Stewart/AP Photo