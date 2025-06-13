Triparte summit participants in Kuala Lumpur
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC
) held their first joint summit. This is one step closer to forming a continental Asian bloc, which is expected to include China. It is one step less toward the United States, which created ASEAN during the Cold War and is now struggling with its immense debt.
On May 27-28, in Kuala Lumpur (capital of Malaysia, a high-tech Islamic country), a crucial tripartite summit
was held between China, the ASEAN-10
(asean.org/) - the Southeast Asian bloc
with the fastest regional growth in the world - and, spectacularly, the six Persian Gulf Arab petromonarchies
of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates
- the same petromonarchies with which Trump just met in Riyadh in search of the 21st century's golden fleece. Yet this summit was completely ignored in the West
( Whatever that means ), the ideological bloc that also includes Latin America, with a few exceptions.
Notably, the Global Times,
the unofficial mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, commented that the tripartite summit represents a milestone of the highest importance
that marks the transition from concept to reality
in cooperation between the parties, an emerging moment in terms of Global South solidarity and the broadening of the horizon for "trans-regional cooperation and inter-civilizational integration [ 1
] ."
In my view, this summit shatters the State Department bureaucrat Samuel Huntington's "clash of civilizations" war theorem.The Global Times highlights the strengths of the three members:- The CCG
with its vast energy reserves (note the triumphant return of hydrocarbons) and its multi-billion dollar sovereign funds (the big fashion),
- ASEAN's manufacturing strength
and its emerging market of nearly 700 million (sic) consumers,
- China's astonishing industrial capacity,
in addition to its technological innovation capacity and its know-how in infrastructure construction.Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim,
the Sunni — a worthy successor to the immeasurable Mahathir Mohamad, now 99 years old, who was able to curb the speculative destabilization of the globalist George Soros — has diagnosed that the great China/ASEAN/GCC triangle
collectively represents a GDP of 24,870 billion dollars (trillion in English) with a population of 2.15 billion,
while ASEAN and the GCC "already admire China as a global superpower [ 2
] ."The importance of the United States to the ASEAN bloc should also not be underestimated, as Washington remains the largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) with $480 billion in 2023: nearly double the combined investments of the United States in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan!
It is very striking that the Russia Today website, after the dramatic escalation between Ukraine and Russia (the trap set by NATO and Ukraine to provoke a tactical nuclear response from Russia [ 3
] ), largely gave the spotlight to the historic tripartite summit which "shows the future potential of Asia [ 4
] ".
The tripartite summit in Kuala Lumpur took place almost simultaneously with the important Asian security forum, known as the "Shangri-La Dialogue", sponsored by the British think tank IISS
[ 5
] , a forum held in Singapore (on the border with Malaysia), where Macron,
the slapped president, attended, calling for the hallucinatory creation of an Asian NATO
while NATO, the aptly named North Atlantic entity,
barely manages to maintain its fragile cohesion; it is the forum also attended by Pete Hegseth,
the Pentagon secretary, who criticized China's attempts to seize Taiwan, because it considers the island simply a rogue province.Russian analyst Ladislav Zemanek,
an expert at the Valdai Discussion Club, believes that the summit of the Great Triangle has the potential to reconfigure the geopolitical landscape of Asia.
Ladislav Zemánek makes no secret of the fact that China is the main partner of both ASEAN and the GCC, while ASEAN has overtaken the European Union as China's main partner, and Beijing imports more than a third of its crude oil from the GCC.Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim
has highlighted the visionary scope of an intercultural dialogue between Islamic and Confucian civilizations.
The civilizational dialogue of the great triangle has therefore just buried Samuel Huntington and Francis Fukuyama together: neither clash of civilizations, nor end of history.References:
