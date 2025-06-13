The warning about the orange danger level came true. On June 5, a heavy downpour hit the capital. Ten-point traffic jams formed, and cars floated along the roads. In the Kalvariyskaya and Rosa Luxemburg areas,Many Minsk residents took pictures of the beautiful apocalyptic sky on June 5 and then had difficulty getting home due to flooding and fallen trees. Some were even less fortunate; they got stuck in parking lots and offices.City residents are sharing footage from the scene on social networks: some are sailing on boats, while others are collecting hail the size of quail eggs."Water is gushing straight out of the floor," wrote an Onliner reader who shared a video from the Sukharava shopping center. The video shows that even the home appliance store was flooded.Taxi prices have also skyrocketed. "It usually takes 20 minutes to get home for 11 rubles, but now Yandex is charging 43 rubles. I decided to wait it out in the office, but now I'm not sure I'll make it home today," Vasilisa told Belsat.Tesla cars stalled somewhere, and a Mercedes caught fire somewhere else. "On Internatsionalnaya, which is always flooded, a Mercedes caught fire," a subscriber reports. Such an unexpected combination of problems," writes real estate specialist Natallya Litouskaya on her channel."The last time I saw such a beautiful sky was in 2025, when our Kamennaya Horka flooded. It all started so quickly that I barely made it to my apartment!" says Artsiom.EMERCOM reported making dozens of trips to address the situation. According to operational information, up to 20 mm of precipitation fell in Minsk on June 5, leading to local flooding in various areas of the city. Due to high water levels, public transportation was partially suspended in the Leninsky, Frunzensky, Tsentralny, Partyzansky, Pershamaisky, and Maskousky districts. Rescuers went out to cut down fallen trees.Rescuers eliminated flooding at a car dealership on Tsimirazeva Street and at the Belarusbank building on Dziarzhynski Avenue.The situation in Hrodna is no better: there was a downpour and light hail for half an hour, resulting in 10 mm of precipitation. The aftermath of the flooding was published by "Viacherni Hrodna."The streets of Kaliuchynskaya flooded, causing the city trolleybuses to suspend their routes for some time. Meanwhile, trees fell on the streets of Zakharava and Horky, damaging two cars. On the street of Savetskikh Pahranichnikau, a gazebo in a private courtyard was damaged. Workers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations also helped cut down a fallen tree on a children's playground.According to the Hrodna branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, rescuers responded to 19 incidents throughout the day. They were called to cut down fallen trees 16 times and to pump water out of flooded areas three times.The traffic police advised people caught in the rain in their cars to stay inside and turn on their hazard lights.By evening, the downpour had left Minsk and moved to other cities. The storm also hit Barysau, where the match between Belarus and Kazakhstan was postponed for half an hour.According to operational information, four cases of fallen trees were recorded in three districts of the region: Valozhyn, Minsk, and Maladzechna. In Maladzechna, a fallen tree damaged a car on Volyntsa Street," reports the Ministry of Emergency Situations.Heavy rains also covered neighboring Lithuania on June 5, according to Delfi.The Belarusian Met Office reports that the weather across the country may also be extreme today, Friday, June 6: thunderstorms, heavy rains, squally winds, and possible hail are expected during the day. Fog is expected at night and in the morning in some places.Thunderstorms and squally winds of up to 15 - 20 m/s are expected in Minsk on June 6. The wind is forecast to be southwesterly at 4 - 9 m/s with thunderstorms reaching up to 21 - 24 m/s. Nighttime temperatures will range from +14°C to +20°C, daytime temperatures will range from +23°C to +29°C, and in the southeastern regions, temperatures will range from +30°C to +32°C.The Belarusian Met Office reports that, in case of strong winds, it is recommended to stay away from billboards, trees, buildings, and power lines on the street; close windows and doors tightly in houses; and remove all objects that may fall from balconies.Tessa Oneida / MV belsat.eu