The ski resort of Baqueira Beret, in one of the northwestern points in Catalonia, has recorded almost 40 centimeters of snow before the start of the Easter holidays.The resort management recorded unexpected snowstorms between Tuesday evening and Wednesday early morning, just a couple of days before Catalonia starts celebrating Easter and takes some days off.Baqueira Beret, expected to end the 2024-2025 season on April 21, opened its resort on Wednesday morning with around 78 kilometers of ski slopes available.In total, there were 54 slopes open and 28 ski lifts operating.The managing team expects better weather in the upcoming days, which could allow Baqueira Beret to offer up to 100 kilometers of available ski slopes between Baqueira, Beret, and Bonaigua resorts until the last day of the season.The Masella ski resort in the Catalan Pyrenees announced on Wednesday that it will extend the season until April 27 based on the latest weather forecasts.This way, the resort will continue to be the last site in the Catalan Pyrenees to end the season.All its area, from the highest point the Tosa peak at 2,535 meters to the Masella flat area at 1,600 meters above sea level, will be open for skiing.