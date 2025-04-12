© Unknown

"No more government in the shadows."

- - Mike Benz

Christopher Krebs, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is a significant bad-faith actor who weaponized and abused his government authority. Krebs' misconduct involved the censorship of disfavored speech implicating the 2020 election and COVID-19 pandemic. CISA, under Krebs' leadership, suppressed conservative viewpoints under the guise of combatting supposed disinformation, and recruited and coerced major social media platforms to further its partisan mission. CISA covertly worked to blind the American public to the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop. Krebs, through CISA, promoted the censorship of election information, including known risks associated with certain voting practices. Similarly, Krebs, through CISA, falsely and baselessly denied that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen, including by inappropriately and categorically dismissing widespread election malfeasance and serious vulnerabilities with voting machines. Krebs skewed the bona fide debate about COVID-19 by attempting to discredit widely shared views that ran contrary to CISA's favored perspective.

"Lawyers and law firms that engage in activities detrimental to critical American interests should not have access to our nation's secrets, nor should their conduct be subsidized by Federal taxpayer funds or contracts."

The decade-long treasonous hectoring of Mr. Trump keeps on coming, you understand, for the simple reason that there have beenfor any of the vicious rogues behind it. Not so much as a rap on the knuckles for seeking to overthrow a president, steal elections, hide high crimes, rob the treasury, and recklessly frame the innocent. And suddenly this week, as startling as a mythic goddess of justice riding a spring zephyr, comes a brisk demonstration of exactly what-to-do.Days ago,— a nice bit of grandstanding for a guy seeking to occupy the Democratic Party's leadership vacuum. So, Thursday night, newly-appointed US Attorney for the New Jersey federal district,Badda-bing! This ain't no foolin' around.The reason the Democrat pols and their activist agents pule and mewl about "retribution" is because they know they are guilty of so many manifest crimes against the country and against decency, that a fair system would have jailed or hanged them by now. They evaded their reckonings only because their own filthy mitts gripped the levers of justice until very recently.But two questions have dogged the necessary restoration of fairness and good faith in the backbone of government we call the law.— the Clintons, Obama, Biden, Comey, Brennan, Mayorkas, Garland, Wray, Fauci, Collins, Pelosi, Eisen, Weissmann, McCord, Schiff, and dozens more —without appearing to "go after" individuals in the old Soviet mode of "show me the person and I'll find you the crime"?with such a cosmic-scale panorama of treasonous malfeasance spanning many years and many theaters-of-action?I'd say US Attorney Alina Habba's move this week is an excellent place to start. For one thing,you can't order state officials to flout federal law, especially where public safety is concerned.like an insolent biting insect. Now, follow through. Prosecute. Mere apologies not accepted. No "mulligan" on that shot.of the many self-proclaimed "sanctuary" jurisdictions around the country, trolling for virtue brownie points in their Woke waters,Mr. Trump issued executive orders yesterday that will afford a fresh look into some older but critical crimes against the nation. One directs US Attorney General Bondi to investigate the actions of a key player in wide-ranging 2020 election mischief. From the White House memo itself:Next, thewho proclaimed, during the first Trump term in an anonymous New York Times op-ed, that. . . [T]his conduct could properly be characterized as treasonous and as possibly violating the Espionage Act," the EO said. Sounds serious, a little bit.the White House severely disciplined thein the federal agencies it did work for, saying:Hence,from entering federal buildings, including courthouses. FAFO. (F*ck Around Find Out)at Thursday's cabinet meeting that her office has obtainedThis has long been written off as "baseless conspiracy theory" for years by degenerate news outlets like The New York Times.You realize, of course, that there is no reason to use vote-counting machines in our election except for the purpose of hacking and cheating.— Gov. Murphy of NJ, Chris Krebs, Miles Taylor, Susman Godfrey — are relative outliers to the notorious operations such asthe Schiff-Vindman-Ciaramella-Eisen plot behindThat long train of crimes, seditions, and treasons came close to wrecking the country. We know exactly who was behind and involved in all of that.Perhaps a comprehensive omnibus RICO case can incorporate all of these in what appears to amount to a single, complex orchestrated, long-running attempted coup.And, by-the-way, theAs of this writing, there is almost no analysis available yet.