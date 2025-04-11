MMMMMMMM
A 7-month-old girl was killed Wednesday when she was attacked by her family's dog inside their home, reports say.

"There's really not a lot of words I can say to convey how I feel and how the officers who arrived, family, everyone involved in this process is literally grieving as if this child belonged to us, because most of us, again, are parents and can't imagine just how tragic this scene is," Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua tells WCMH Channel 4.

WBNS Channel 10 reports the attack occurred Wednesday morning. A woman first took the infant to a nearby fire station and the child was then taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Fuqua tells WBNS that no charges are expected to be filed. He said the situation appeared to "escalate quickly," WBNS reports.

Three dogs in the home were taken by Franklin County Animal Control, WCMH reports. There was no information released on the breeds of the dogs.