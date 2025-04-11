If signed, House Bill 109 would allow Idaho's Health and Welfare Director to request a waiver from the USDA to exclude soda and candy from the list of SNAP eligible foods.
If the waiver is not granted, the bill says the state will re-submit its request annually until granted.
In the bill's statement of purpose, sponsor Representative Jordan Redman (R-Coeur d'Alene) writes in part,
"Food stamps are currently fueling the junk food epidemic." He concludes, "Banning soda and candy from food stamps would prioritize health and nutrition while also reducing taxpayer's out-of-control Medicaid costs. Make Idaho Healthy Again!"The bill passed through the senate on Monday, with a vote of 48 in favor, 20 against.
