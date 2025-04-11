Snow cover in higher areas reached 40 cm

minus 7 degrees Celsius.

Snow and Rain Continue Nationwide on Monday

Spring Snow Threatens Bulgaria's Fruit Harvest

Snowfall was reported Monday morning over Shipka Pass, according to BGNES. While traffic through the pass remains open, authorities are urging drivers to proceed with increased caution. The road surface still awaits treatment, and isolated patches of ice may be present.Visibility in the Stara Zagora region, particularly near the Republic Pass, has dropped significantly—down to just 50 meters. These hazardous driving conditions are part of a broader cold snap affecting much of the country.Despite the unexpected April snowfall, there are currently no closed mountain passes in Bulgaria, according to Rumen Sachanski, Director of the Regional Road Administration - Sofia. Speaking on BNT he confirmed that although snow was more intense in areas like Shipka and the Republic Pass, roadways have been cleared and remain open without restrictions.While spring is officially underway, winter-like conditions returned across parts of the country, causing challenges for drivers. Videos surfaced on social media showing vehicles stuck at Petrohan Pass. In the Sofia region, no road closures or restrictions are in effect, although heavy snow during the night did require temporary measures. On the Struma Motorway, traffic for vehicles over 12 tons was restricted for about an hour, but normal flow has since resumed under winter conditions.Sachanski advised motorists to drive cautiously, especially those who have already switched to summer tires, as low morning temperatures increase the risk of icy patches.Road maintenance teams have been actively managing the situation—around 60 snowplows operated overnight in the Sofia region, and more than 20 worked along the Trakia highway. In Smolyan, the weather remains more severe., and a passenger car skidded off the Madan - Pechinsko road. Fortunately, the four people inside suffered only minor injuries.Deputy Regional Governor Adrian Petrov urged travelers in the Smolyan region to be prepared for winter driving conditions. Restrictions have been imposed on heavy trucks with trailers and semi-trailers across the national road network. Authorities in Smolyan continue to receive reports of fallen trees and rocks, which are being cleared promptly.Widespread snow and rain are expected to persist across Bulgaria throughout the day on April 7. In the evening, conditions will begin to improve as the cloud cover decreases, precipitation ceases, and wind speeds drop to light levels.Daily highs will range between 2°C and 7°C, with temperatures in Sofia hovering around 4°C. Along the Black Sea coast, rainfall will turn to snow later in the day, accompanied by strong northerly winds. Coastal areas will see maximum temperatures near 5°C. The sea surface temperature is around 8°C, with waves reaching 4 on the Beaufort scale.Mountain regions will remain overcast and snowy, with moderate winds from the north. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will be around -3°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will drop to approximately -10°C.Fruit tree blossoms are particularly vulnerable to frost and snow. Prolonged exposure to such conditions can destroy them, leading to a dramatically reduced yield. Early vegetables, vineyards, and young seedlings are also at risk unless properly protected.Early-blooming peaches and plums, which were in a sensitive green bud stage, have suffered heavily. Almond trees in the Strandzha region have also been hit by frost.The consequences are not limited to farmers. With domestic yields in doubt, Bulgarian consumers may have to depend on imported fruit. Producers, disillusioned with what they describe as inadequate state support, may be left with no choice but to cut down thousands of acres of orchards.