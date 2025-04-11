Lower temperatures have brought snowfall this spring in the northern areas of the country, but also in the southeast.According to reports from the structures of the Civil Protection system at the National Operational Center for Civil Emergencies, the situation on the National Road as a result of heavy snowfall on several road axes today is under control. 27 snowplows and salt spreaders are working simultaneously, with 8 snowplows working on the part of the axis that lies in the territory of the Lezha District (Mirditë municipality), while the rest of the vehicles, 19 vehicles, are working on the part of this axis in the territory of the Kukës District. The axis is passable.On the national road axis Elbasan-Qafë Thanë, in Qafë Thanë there is the presence of snowfall and on the ground there are the vehicles of the contracting company that are clearing the axis from snow.. There too, work is being done with a snow removal vehicle to keep the circulation of vehicles open.According to the announcement from the Civil Protection system, snowfall has begun in the Korça Region throughout the territory at altitudes above 700 m. Contractors are on standby, enabling winter maintenance of the main and secondary tourist routes in the municipality.The situation in road infrastructure, both national and rural, continues to be accessible throughout the territory. Contracting entities are working with vehicles and salting in segments where problems are occurring.The entire territory of the Kukës region has been affected by rain and snow, which continue to be present at this time. All national road axes are normally passable. The contractor continues to work on clearing snow and salting those segments where necessary in order to keep them functional.