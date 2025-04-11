A surprising April snowfall has transformed parts of Macedonia, including Thessaloniki, into a winter wonderland.The weather took a dramatic turn for the worse starting Sunday evening, leaving many regions of northern Greece, including Thessaloniki, covered in significant snow by Monday morning. Areas like Hortiatis, Panorama, Retziki, Melissochori, Oreokastro, and villages in the Lagkadas municipality are now draped in white, resembling a Christmas scene rather than the approach to Easter.The unexpected snowfall has led to road closures across Thessaloniki, disrupting travel and daily routines. Additionally, several schools in the affected areas will remain closed today due to the hazardous conditions.