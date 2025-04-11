MMMMMMMM
One man is dead, and another is facing charges following a fatal dog attack in Pima County.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said 43-year-old Kevin Renguul was attacked by five dogs in the 5000 block of West Camino Tierra early Sunday morning.

The PCSD said Renguul was found in the road and transported to a hospital with critical injuries. He died on Wednesday, April 2.

The PCSD said the dogs escaped from a nearby property and were being taken care of by 60-year-old Martin Martinez. The PCSD said the dogs had a history of being aggressive and had previously attacked a neighbor.

Martinez is facing charges of manslaughter, endangerment, and assault by a vicious animal. He is being held on a $275,000 bond.

All of the dogs were taken by PACC.