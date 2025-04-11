One man is dead, and another is facing charges following a fatal dog attack in Pima County.The Pima County Sheriff's Department said 43-year-old Kevin Renguul was attacked by five dogs in the 5000 block of West Camino Tierra early Sunday morning.The PCSD said Renguul was found in the road and transported to a hospital with critical injuries. He died on Wednesday, April 2.Martinez is facing charges of manslaughter, endangerment, and assault by a vicious animal. He is being held on a $275,000 bond.All of the dogs were taken by PACC.