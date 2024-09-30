Large hailstones fell in the towns of Chajarí and Villa del Rosario
A huge hailstorm in Argentina!

This morning, the town of Chajarí in the Entre Ríos province of Argentina was shaken by an impressive storm in which incredibly large hailstones rained down.

Houses, vehicles and agricultural land in the city received serious damage.