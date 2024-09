© Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images

T

biggest experiment ever in authoritarian rule

to crush the protesters

Louis Riel Would Have Understood the Truckers

The Modern-Day Laurentian Economic Model

The Enduring Meaning of the Truckers' Protest

Justice is now Being Served

If there is a politico-historical thread running from Louis Riel and the buffalo-hunting Métis rebels in Confederation-era Manitoba, via Ottawa's creation of three second-class Prairie provinces, followed by decades of friction over resource ownership and taxation, all the way to the convoys of diesel-powered trucks that rumbled into Ottawa to protest federal vaccine mandates in the winter of 2022, few have taken note. David Solway is one. As the main convoy leaders await a court verdict, Solway is taking the long view. He asserts that the truckers' protest is a powerful contemporary manifestation of a recurring theme - perhaps the defining theme - of how Canada is governed, and to whose benefit. But while Canada's late-19th century leaders were flawed men who made mistakes, Solway finds, the country's current federal leadership appearsThe method of history stands in jarring contrast to that of the journalist with his "spot news." Its study becomes an exercise in proportion...If men would only apply to affairs the time-scale which even their own single life-span (to say nothing of the centuries) puts at their disposal...— Arthur R.M. Lower, Colony to Nation: A History of Canada Canadian society has evolved since 1867, but the basic outline of our national political institutions has not. As was the case in 1867, these institutions— Donald J. Savoie, Democracy in Canada: The Disintegration of Our Institutions he winter 2022 truckers' protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's punitive vaccine mandates that shook Canada to its foundations no longer dominates the headlines.. Prominent protest members were recently convicted or are still on trial. Its implications are still with us. The Freedom Convoy traversed the country from Prince Rupert, British Columbia to the nation's capital in Ottawa to protest theThe truckers and their fellow convoy travellers demanded the attention of a disgraceful prime minister, the abolition of the vaccine mandates, and the restoration of the tenets of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms that had been abused by the prime minister, his cabinet, his bought-and-paid for media mercenaries, and his penchant judiciary.Writing in C2C Journal , Gwyn Morgan reviews the origins of the event: "Just as the provinces were ending restrictions on the unvaccinated, the Prime Minister proclaimed that returning unvaccinated truckers would be required to 'quarantine' for two weeks, a condition that would be impossible to meet." After two years of dutifully serving their country, Morgan writes, "the truckers."In reaction to official disregard amounting to scorn, vast columns of rigs and trucks "drove along thousands of kilometres of wintery roads to converge upon the nation's Capital to protest in front of its Parliament buildings.. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to meet with the blue-collar truckers,," finally invoking the never-before-used Emergencies Act (. Contrast Trudeau's feckless and unconscionable behaviour with the Donald Trump/J.D. Vance Presidential ticket in the U.S., which is solidly "behind the lifeblood of our supply chain" that transports 70 percent of goods moving within the United States.Two years later,. Coming to the defence of a trucker, Jay Vanderwier, who had parked his rig during the protest where police had directed him, who later submitted peacefully to an arrest done unnecessarily at gunpoint, and who was recently convicted of two criminal counts of mischief by a pliable, Liberal-friendly judiciary, former Conservative MP Derek Sloan recalls that when other protesters have come to Ottawa, mainly First Nations officials, "Trudeau would gladly meet them,. [H]e tried to paint them as violent extremists and seditionists." Though less famous than protesters Tamara Lich, Chris Barber or Pat King, Vanderwier - like other equally unsung protesters - was just as committed, put just as much at risk and has suffered similarly.And Trudeau is still on the warpath.This is a prime minister, says former Calgary Herald editor David Marsden with considerable justification, who has "never done what most people would consider a full day's work in his life.""The prime minister," Marsden continues, "His government policies have been designed. He swallowed the Pollyanna spittle [about green energy saving the world] being peddled by his environment minister,"In essence, Trudeau is the perfect exemplar of the Eastern anointed class, the so-called Laurentian Elite (or Laurentian Consensus), a term coined in its modern sense a dozen years ago by John Ibbitson in the Literary Review of Canada and elaborated in his book, The Big Shift , co-authored with Darrell Bricker. Defined as "the political, academic, cultural, media and business elites" of central-east Canada, the term draws upon the much older "Laurentian School" of thought concerning Canada's founding structure and originating purpose developed by mainstream (Eastern Canadian) historians like Donald Creighton. Ibbitson floated an early and rather exaggerated conviction of Laurentian collapse at a time when Justin Trudeau was a Liberal apparition planning his triumphal future and that of his Laurentian cohorts. Interestingly, The Big Shift was reprinted in 2014. One year later Trudeau swept into power, completely invalidating the book's thesis.Ibbitson is a parenthetical figure, a Globe and Mail journalist, whose relevance resides in the useful neologism he provided and in his status as a representative and influential Laurentian himself, as essay and book make clear. Ibbitson acknowledged that the Western provinces had been treated as "semi-colonial possessions" rather than equal members in Confederation. But he thought all had changed. "The West is in," Ibbitson declared. "In fact, it is in charge." This was his assessment of the effect of Stephen Harper's Conservative government - which has proven utterly ephemeral. Harper may have been "Canada's First Post-Laurentian Prime Minister" , as claimed in this journal, but it was not to last. Under Trudeau, the West is as out as it's ever been. And the country as a political entity is less Canadian than it's ever been. The Laurentian cabalWriting in the National Post , John Weissenberger has no doubt of the fact. "The Laurentian Elite were Upper Canadian Anglo-Protestants and Québécois Patricians, and their descendants still dominate," the Montreal-born Alberta geologist wrote. The current generation of Laurentians, he notes, "."The truckers' protest was among the most physical of these - and could prove the most momentous.Disdainful of the hardworking, energetic and still somewhat rural-based West, Trudeau, aLaurentian aristocrat, represents precisely what the problem is with this country. We might say that he and his fellow aristocrats are. Absent Trudeau and his nasty, ill-advised and unnecessary Covid-19 policies, the trucks would never have rolled.The complete absence of a systematic land tenure was...to prove an important cause of unrest...when Rupert's Land was transferred to the Dominion of Canada.To properly understand the truckers' opposition to the Trudeau Liberals' vaccine mandate, we need to go back to Canada's beginnings. The British North America Act of 1867 (later renamed the Constitution Act, 1867) recognized a self-governing Dominion comprising a rump Quebec and Ontario and the Maritime provinces of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. What was known as Rupert's Land The administrative core of the new country, however, was found in the centre-east with its capital in the backwater town of Ottawa. As we have seen, what came to be known as the Laurentian Compact exercised political and economic control of the fledgling nation and, as noted, remains theto this day.To understand in yet greater detail the gravamen of the truckers' protest, one must return specifically to the period between 1869 and 1885. These years saw the Red River Rebellion and the subsequent North-West Rebellion, studied in meticulous, close-packed detail in George Stanley's magisterial The Birth of Western Canada: A History of the Riel Rebellions and Tom Flanagan's illuminating essay in The Dorchester Review When the newly installed Canadian federal government took formal control of Rupert's Land in 1870, it did not consult with the indigenous Métis, aka the Bois-Brûlé population (children of the union between First Nations women and French and English trappers). Local resentment at being passed over led eventually, under the leadership of Louis Riel, to a Métis uprising, resulting in the formation of a provisional government for purposes of negotiation with OttawaThis initiative did not work out well and the Métis did not flourish under the new dispensation. In the course of time a large proportion of Métis lost title to their land, which ultimately contributed to the bloody North-West Resistance of 1885, culminating in the total victory of the federal government, a string of executions including that of Riel, and the further deterioration of relations between the Prairie West and central Canada,. There were, of course, atrocities on both sides, but there is no doubt that the Métis got the short end of the stick.In his 1954 book Social Credit and Federal Power in Canada , political scientist James Mallory described the Prairie additions as "provinces in the Roman sense." (According to the Oxford Classical Dictionary , the origin of the term is obscure, "mistakenly derived from pro + vincere [vanquished] by Roman antiquarians. Its basic meaning is the sphere in which a magistrate is to function." In his recent C2C essay on Alberta's future, University of Calgary professor Barry Cooper went with the more martial version of the disputed etymology.) In our terms, the Prairie provinces were regions dominated by the ruling, administrative centre. Parsing Mallory, Cooper explains: "Ottawa acted as a new Rome on the Rideau. The territories (and soon-to-be second-class provinces)...existed to strengthen and benefit Laurentian Canada by analogy with Roman Italy, and to enrich its leading citizens."Here we must refer to the record of the influential Sir Clifford Sifton in the years 1895-1905. As J.W. Dafoe writes in his biography, CLIFFORD SIFTON in Relation to HIS TIMES , Sifton was a major figure in early Canadian affairs, joining Wilfrid Laurier 's Liberal government in 1896. He became federal Minister of the Interior and Superintendent General of Indian Affairs , responsible for immigration and settlement of the Prairies. Under his leadership, immigration to the Prairie West increased from 16,835 in 1896 to 141,465 in 1905. Against attacks by English-speaking Canadians who feared that immigrants from eastern and central Europe would be a threat to their culture and livelihood, Sifton famously defended the "stalwart peasants in sheep-skin coats" who were turning some of the most difficult areas of the West into productive farms. Sifton touted the phrase the "Last Best West" to market the Canadian Prairies to prospective immigrants.But there was another side to Sifton which also needs to be conceded. According to the Alberta Prosperity Project , Alberta and the Prairie West have gotten a raw deal from the central establishment since their inception as part of the Dominion. The editors quote Sifton's speech to Parliament during its 1904 session: "." As former military engineer and warrant officer Tex Leugner commented in the Cochrane Eagle , "Note the phrase 'to enrich our own people in the East'! How prophetic Sifton was in laying the groundwork for the theft that has gone on unabated since 1905."The question was also examined by Mabel F. Timlin in a paper titled Canada's Immigration Policy, 1896-1910 , printed in the Canadian Journal of Economics and Political Science (Vol. XXVI, No. 4, November 1960, pp. 517-532). Timlin cites Sifton's letter of April 15, 1901 to Laurier in which Sifton advocates the importance of "encouraging immigration for the development of natural resources and the increase in production of wealth from these resources." The wealth so generated comes to rest. The intimation is disturbing. Sifton was a man of the West, the de facto founder of the province of Manitoba. At the same time, he was also a man of the East, working to enrich its power and economic nexus.Commenting on the present imbroglio in which the country finds itself, Leugner takes issue with Laurentian profiteering and self-aggrandizement specifically in the form of Canada's"Equalization" program. The federal government describes it as a means "for addressing fiscal disparities among provinces"; equalization works by indirectly transferring revenues drawn from the taxpayers of more-productive and higher-income provinces to less prosperous provincial governments.One can see the intrinsic problem for a country where some jurisdictions perennially lag and others consistently out-perform. Alberta's average equalization contribution is. According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation , equalization has cost Alberta taxpayers $67 billion since its inception in 1957, making the cost of equalization per Albertan $20,200 since 1957; in 2021, equalization overall cost Alberta taxpayers $2.9 billion. The Fraser Institute pegs the 2017 net outflow at $3.1 billion. Estimates may vary but remain within the same ballpark.Even more significantly, the Fraser Institute notes that the equalization drain represents "just a small part of the province's outsized contribution to confederation in recent years." It calculates that "the gap between Albertans' contribution to federal revenues and federal expenditures plus transfers to the province, totalled $20.5 billion annually in 2017/18., which on net totalled $2.9 billion in 2017."Meanwhile, as Alberta is being plundered, Justin Trudeau, like his father Pierre,. Indeed, the recently completed Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, shipping oil at last after a horrendous nearly 15-year gestation, is slated to contribute 0.25 percent to Canada's GDP growth next year - more, indeed, than the entire province of B.C. Leugner concludes, despairingly: "." This from a veteran, much-deployed officer in the Canadian military.The Prairies are Canada's food and energy breadbasket and have suffered under the rule of Eastern Canada's Laurentian peerage, particularly with former Prime MinisterTrudeau's low-pricing, high-taxing. Justin Trudeau is. As the late Rex Murphy wrote in the National Post, Alberta is "."The tax, Murphy continued , will "." Section 92A [of the Constitution Act] confirms the constitutional foundation for provincial natural resource management and a significant role in natural resource trade and anchors Alberta's energy resource economic strength. This is Peter Lougheed's economic legacy for Alberta.This is how we need to understand the truckers' massive 2022 protest, nominally a form of domestic resistance against the vaccine mandates that crippled their health and their livelihoods, as it did the nation in large. But it isResistance is continuing to mount.The province of Saskatchewan has refused to pay the federal government's carbon levy and has just been granted an injunction to stop the Canada Revenue Agency from simply garnisheeing the (mounting) outstanding sum. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's UCP government introduced and quickly passed the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act in response to proposed federal net-zero electricity grid regulations and other recurring intrusions on the province's core jurisdictions. "We are left with no choice but to create a shield to protect Albertans from Ottawa's dangerous and unconstitutional electricity regulations," Smith said at the time . She has also proposed an Alberta Crown Corporation that would be wholly owned by the province and over which the federal government could exert no control, which would function as a market generator.As to be expected, the Sovereignty Act has been denounced by all the usual Laurentian suspects and Liberal toadies: the CBC, The Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star and many others. No matter. The aforementioned Barry Cooper places Alberta's Sovereignty Act in the context of the Prairie provinces' long struggle for due constitutional recognition and the political equality of their citizens. And he is right. The germ of the issue goes back to the unequal founding of Canada as a Confederation and is now culminating in manifestations like the Freedom Convoy and its consequences, Saskatchewan's defiance of Trudeau's carbon tax and Alberta's long-deferred Sovereignty Act.The Canadian Constitution establishes that the federal Parliament deals mainly with issues that concern the country as a whole, including inter-provincial trade, national defence, criminal law, money, patents, and the postal service,. Lands and resources within or lying beneath provinces are also clearly-stated areas of provincial jurisdiction and ownership. Pointedly, "Crown" lands are almost always owned by the CrownThe federal government has no business intruding on the rights of the provincial domain as guaranteed by the Constitution. But under Trudeau the Younger,. Ottawa has gone even further in moving to centralize political control The truckers' response to the federal usurpation of plenary authority under cover of a pandemic was in the last analysis an attempt to right the political, economic and administrative balance between Eastern and Western Canada. Laurentian hegemony had to be cut down to size, and though it appeared that the federal power had once again - as in the 1885 hecatomb of the Prairie rebels - won the day,Let not my people be held at ransom.Let them thrive, let them be defended.— Louis Riel, from Selected Poetry of Louis Riel "The North-West Rebellion was far more important in its results than in itself," wrote the aforementioned George Stanley in The Birth of Western Canada. The truckers' descent upon Ottawa is one of those later results of the Red River Rebellion that Stanley had considered to be of enduring significance. The analogy suggested by the reliable trucker supply chain over the years and during the pandemic, namely, of the West feeding the East with comestibles, goods and energy, should have been obvious to any observant person. Justice is now being served. The protest inspired confidence in its purpose,At this historic juncture, the Laurentian elite must agree to terms and make peace with the Prairie West if both are to become true partners in a renovated Confederation. At the moment, the most important city in Canada is not to be found in the Laurentian triangle of Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. compromised infrastructure , the most important city in Canada today is Calgary, not only the home of the world-famous Calgary Stampede, but also " the epicenter of the energy industry in Canada with head offices of every major company...located in the city," as an upcoming global energy conference describes it.The irony is exquisite. Should the respective powers and responsibilities of federal and provincial authority be clarified and genuinely ratified, should a fair distribution of obligations and prerogatives between Ottawa and the Western capitals be arrived at, the truckers may yet have saved the country from its downward spiral and helped to create the just and equable Canada that it should have been from the beginning. As the above-quoted Savoie writes in Democracy in Canada , "Canada was born to break the political deadlock between Canada West and Canada East."It was a long road from Prince Rupert to Ottawa, but a road, as it turns out, that had to be travelled.