© Wikimedia/Public/U.S. Air Force photo by Ken LaRockOhio Governor Mike DeWine
Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has faced a series of conflicts of interests on key issues in his state, including with the ongoing Haitian migrant crisis affecting Springfield.
DeWine recently pledged support to Springfield to assist with the influx in Haitian migrants, according
to Spectrum News. Over a period of years, DeWine and his wife have developed extensive ties to a charity in Haiti.
The charity was established
in honor of Becky DeWine, their daughter who died in a car accident. The DeWine Family Foundation Inc. gave a $400,000 grant to the group "Hands Together" to fund a school in Haiti, according
to the foundation's 990 form that was filed in 2023.
Hands Together established the Becky DeWine school and dedicated it to the governor's late daughter in 1999, according to its website
. DeWine's family held fundraisers
for years on behalf of the charity in Ohio.
The governor recently expressed support for Temporary Protected Status, the program
that allowed many Haitian migrants to enter the U.S.
"I want to be very clear, totally very clear, I'm not against this program," the governor stated
. "I'm not against this program." He added that there needs to be a plan and Ohio requires assistance from the federal government.
His support for Haitian migrants has drawn criticism
from some conservatives online.
DeWine and his wife, Fran, have long had ties to Haiti. For over 20 years, the two made frequent trips to the country, ABC News 5 Cleveland reported
.
"During his tenure as a U.S. senator from 1995-2007, DeWine kept Haiti on his political agenda," YS News reported
in 2010. The outlet went on to say that DeWine believes the "U.S. has an interest in promoting stability" in Haiti.
This isn't the first time DeWine has had personal interests that ran into important issues under his purview as governor.
DeWine's office came under scrutiny
last year when a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, polluting the town with dangerous chemicals. The company donated $10,000 to Gov. Mike DeWine almost a month before the derailment, an investigation conducted by the outlet revealed.
Norfolk Southern had donated to the governor's political funds since his first gubernatorial campaign in 2018, according to the Columbus-based outlet. The investigation revealed the company lobbied Ohio officials on various transpiration issues, including persuading officials to oppose legislation that would have created stricter rail safety regulations.
A DeWine spokesman said the campaign contributions had "no effect on his decisions," WYSX reported.
DeWine also received thousands
of dollars in donations from donors that oppose bans on transgender procedures for minors, the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) previously reported. The Ohio Children's Hospital Association (OCHA) donated $10,000 in 2018 to the Mike DeWine and Jon Husted Transition Fund and another $10,000 in 2022.
He also received donations from Nationwide Children's Hospital, ProMedica Children's Hospital, and Cincinnati Children's, all organizations that support transgender sex change procedures, the DCNF reported.
"We are thankful for Governor DeWine's thoughtful approach in thoroughly researching the issue of gender-affirming care and vetoing sub HB 68 today," The OCHA President Nick Lashutka told the DCNF in a statement. "Gender-affirming care" is a euphemism for irreversible sex change procedures.
The governor vetoed
a bill, HB 68, in 2023 that would have banned sex changes for minors and prohibited men from competing in women's sports.
That bill is not the only issue DeWine allied with the left on - critics of the governor have also noted his past support for accepting refugees in Ohio.
DeWine previously told the Trump administration that Ohio would continue to accept refugees after the former president signed an executive order mandating State Department officials only resettle refugees in places that consented to the resettlement, according
to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Springfield, a city of roughly 60,000, has been overwhelmed
with 20,000 Haitian migrants in just a few years.
Comment: At nearly all Springfield City Council meetings, frustrated citizens have emphasized that THEY weren't consulted about moving the equivalent of a third of the city's population into their neighborhoods.
Apparently the council members aren't concerned: