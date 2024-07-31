© ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP

"The West is using energy resources as an instrument not just of a political battle but of direct pressure and blackmail against countries and nations," Zakharova told Izvestia.

"One of the tasks set by the so-called collective West, particularly by Washington and London, to the Kiev regime and for which they paid quite well, was to turn Russia's energy cooperation with the Western European countries into an endless zone of turbulence," Zakharova said.

The EU has been reluctant to back critics of its policies, Hungary and Slovakia, in their dispute with KievShe was referring to Brussels' reluctance to support its member states Hungary and Slovakia in an impasse over disrupted oil flows through Ukraine.Kiev stopped the transit of crude from major Russian supplier Lukoil via the Druzhba pipeline earlier this month, citing sanctions on the energy major, thus depriving the two countries of oil that meets up to 40% of their needs.In response to the move, Budapest and Bratislava jointly initiated consultations with the bloc and asked the EU to mediate in the dispute. However, Brussels stalled the request, claiming it needed time to "gather evidence and assess the legal situation."The EU's reluctance to interfere comes as no surprise to Russia, as Hungary and Slovakia are the only EU member states that have opposed the bloc's policy of providing military aid to Ukraine in its conflict with Moscow.Landlocked Slovakia and Hungary were granted exemptions from an EU-wide ban on Russian oil supplies in 2022 to ensure their energy security.Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico warned on Monday that Bratislava would halt diesel supplies to Ukraine if Kiev doesn't resume the transit of Russian oil via its territory, noting that Slovak deliveries account for one-tenth of Ukraine's diesel consumption.Kiev imposed sanctions on Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil company, in June, freezing its assets and placing restrictions on trade operations.