Forget the blame game, Nordstream sabotage is about the Great Reset & nothing else
Off-Guardian
Wed, 28 Sep 2022 16:36 UTC
As a result, large amounts of natural gas were leaking into the Baltic sea, and supplies through the pipeline were completely shut off.
The alleged incident has caused a furious round of blame tennis, with accusations flying back and forth across what - for the sake of simplicity - we'll call Iron Curtain 2.0.
The European Union has claimed the pipes were "sabotaged", but doesn't directly blame anyone in their statement.
The Telegraph is already blaming actively the Russians, specifically Western Bogeyman President Vladimir Putin. Headlining "Why Putin would want to blow up Nord Stream 2, and the advantages it gives him"
On the flip side, the Russians have said the idea they would sabotage their own pipeline is "stupid"
Some Western alternate media have pointed to Joe Biden's vow to totally shut down Nordstream 2 back in February as a sign the US was behind the alleged attack.
The former Polish defence minister has come right out and said that NATO forces blew up the pipeline, according to Forbes.
The question - one it seems I keep asking the last two years - is "does it really matter?"
Maybe the Americans blew it up.
Maybe the Russians blew it up.
Maybe someone else blew it up.
Or maybe nobody blew it up, and the entire story is a fabrication.
Whatever the truth may be, the end result remains the same. Gas and electricity will be more expensive. There will be a huge push to turn to "renewables", talk about "climate catastrophe", and maybe even be energy rationing and/or blackouts.
People will freeze, starve and probably die this winter. That has always been part of the plan, what reason is there to think this "attack" is anything but more of the same?
Everyone is abuzz with talk of who did what, and asking "Was it sabotage?"
But the simple answer to that is "yes, of course it was."
No matter the exact specific details of the situation, the Nordstream explosion was definitely an act of sabotage.
The same sabotage we've been seeing for two years.
The sabotage of our entire way of life, by people who would profit both monetarily and politically from a sea-change in the way our society is structured.
The sabotage that leads to faking a pandemic, gutting our healthcare, locking us in our homes and ruining our businesses.
The sabotage of our economy, our society and our very bodies.
The sabotage of us, by them.
Reader Comments
How does one manufacture and sell batteries, windmills, solar panels and their ancillary equipment without a functioning manufacturing sector? You need hydrocarbon resources to make renewables happen so how does this fit into the green agenda?
Of course the further away from the equator you get the less likely it is that renewables are going to supply your energy needs but that is another 'plan' altogether.
Nope, I believe that these pipeline attacks are by the U.S. and they are done strictly to maintain energy supply superiority.
In 2015 the U.S. became a net exporter of hydrocarbons which means they sell more than they buy. The largest customers for U.S. hydrocarbons are in Europe but improved sales forecasts were difficult to arrive at because of cheap, available Russian hydrocarbons.
In 2020 Victoria Nuland stated that if Russia moved into the Ukraine then Nord Stream 2 would be shut down. This has now happened. Certainly the cretins in power will use every opportunity to maintain their power over people but you will have a hard time convincing me those cretins are smart enough to plan the building of, and then destruction of these pipelines as a 'show', a public display.
Those cretins have been against all things Russia for generations and the only plans they have, come out of some genetic hatred which results in reaction and not intelligent proaction.
This pipeline infrastructure was assembled at the cost of billions upon billions of dollars and was filled with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of hydrocarbons. Russia invested this. It was a business venture and a very good one at that. No way they did this to themselves to make the Ukraine look bad. That is the dumbest thing anyone has come up with in years, and that is saying something.
If I were a European person, the news of the pipeline destruction would scare the shite out of me. You think American LNG is going to reach your shores for ever and at an affordable price? LOL!!!
The Americans have just sealed your fate. Not Klaus Schwab, not the WEF but good old Uncle Sam has just closed all your escape routes to ensure rich rewards continue to support the U.S. dollar.
It's all about the money, Kit. No conspiracy required when talking about money.
I'm not sure there is actually a plan other than "build back better", aka destroy everything first, they needed to make sure that Germany couldn't relent and open NS2, so they ensured that could not happen
Yes I believe that the WEF/U.N. do indeed have nasty plans for the world but to blame Klaus rather than blame Yellen for these acts of sabotage is hiding the real danger.