NewsReal: NordStream Sabotage And The End of The (Western) World
Sott.net
Sun, 02 Oct 2022 11:15 UTC
This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the brazen ecological/economic terrorism of blowing up Europe's primary energy source amidst an ecological/economic crisis, the Russian 'loss' in Ukraine of welcoming four new regions into Russia (we know, that's illogical, but such is Western groupthink these days!), and the global rallying call from Putin in his historic speech denouncing Anglo-American imperialism and its crimes against humanity.
Running Time: 01:43:35
Download: MP3 — 69.8 MB
This podcast will soon be available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee. Show Notes
The room being hung around with a collection of the portraits of remarkable men, among them were those of Bacon, Newton and Locke. Hamilton asked me who they were. I told him they were my trinity of the three greatest men the world had ever produced, naming them. He paused for some time: "The greatest man," said he, "that ever lived, was Julius Caesar."
~ Letter to Dr. Benjamin Rush
Recent Comments
This song is for the EU….a bad idea evidently now with hindsight. [Link]
T Tritium. Hydrogen that is heavier because it has 2 neutrons. It still forms water. It is made inside nuclear reactors or found at dams by...
T Tritium. Hydrogen that is heavier because it has 2 neutrons. It still forms water. It is made inside nuclear reactors or found at dams by...
I love Kunstler's writing. Who talks like this anymore? "...NATO's joining of the sanctions was nothing less than a one-way ticket to Palookaville...
Hey. What is this thread about today…10222? you see that picture of the birds on the wires to the side? that was my real life experience just a...
Tritium.
Hydrogen that is heavier because it has 2 neutrons. It still forms water.
It is made inside nuclear reactors or found at dams by filtering.
It is vital for fusion weapons.
It decays over time.
It needs to be topped up to maintain fusion weapons.
Germany and Japan ceased running reactors and supplying it to the USA.
If pipelines fail, these reactors will have to be restarted.