Show Notes

What a week - A nationalist wins election in Italy, 'someone' blows up NordStream, Russia formally annexes 4 regions of Ukraine, and Putin delivers a speech for the ages!This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the brazen ecological/economic terrorism of blowing up Europe's primary energy source amidst an ecological/economic crisis, the Russian 'loss' in Ukraine of welcoming four new regions into Russia (we know, that's illogical, but such is Western groupthink these days!), and the global rallying call from Putin in his historic speech denouncing Anglo-American imperialism and its crimes against humanity.01:43:35— 69.8 MBThis podcast will soon be available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.