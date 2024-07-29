OF THE
TIMES
VooDoo6 What is missing? The FBI is the secret police of the psychopaths.Yep see it the same way.
It is INTENDED to attack those with different views as "domestic terrorists". The local law enforcement see it first hand. Wray is simply the current puppet in charge of FBI propaganda.
The report's final damning indictment is reserved for the FBI Academy for New Agent Training in Quantico, Va., which "promotes a cult of narcissism by imbuing a false sense of superiority over all local, state and federal law enforcement."This is true but not only is the FBI guilty of their political bias they are the same secret law enforcement attacking me and the local law enforcement is just as compliant and guilty in letting them torture me with 5G DEWs. Our local law enforcement doesn't work for the people they work for the government like all of them do. They are corrupt and take the law into their own hands, judge, jury and exacutioners. No need for a trial.
Dwoods44Yes 100% true. I was tortured with a DEWs technology & put on FBI Infragard's list. It was flat out torture, not legal & if the public had it done to them or their children they would be in Pitchfork & Torches mode.
VooDoo6 Are you still targeted ? I'm going on at 10 yr.s still. They mostly start at mid night till 6AM if not longer and off and on during the day, watched 24 x 7 on their monitors. like a camera watching all the time. Yes I am on their FBI list too but do not know why.No. Not since about 2018. Sorry to hear that. I know it sucks. Are you being gangstalked too ?
Are you being gangstalked too ?I have been for about 20 yr.s They don't need to any more. I'm on their monitors no matter where I go, any time any place night or day they see me in real time and it's all recorded. They actually see what ever I see they know my vitals and they hear all my conversations with any one any place besides my phone, texts, watch every computer page I go to. Voice to skull and more. They injected some kind of serum into me and a chip in my neck just below my ear. It could have been Graphene oxide, smart dust or a translucent dye but using 5G they see everything because it's every where. Believe it or not they can create a a wave length to take a picture of you, it looks a lot like a small leed light floating in the air, they can place it anywhere around you to see you where ever you go, it works better if you are in daylight, when I see it I just wave at them. They may even tell what you are thinking. When I look directly into the sun a dark patch will appear to block the intencity of sunlight. After 10 yrs I can see the tech-knowledge that they are using as they experiment on me. Sometimes the pain is so bad I think about it's time for me to leave this plane. If they want to get information from someone and they use this on them. I'll guarantee you will tell them what ever they want.
VooDoo6Obviously I don't wish that for anybody. Sorry to hear it's that intense.
What they have done to me, burned a hole into the out side ankle ball right where a nerve goes over it of constantly hitting it in that spot, hitting the end of my big toes just about disintegrated my toe nail. Plus the internal damage to my organs, muscles, burns over my body etc. It's all about inflammation using it like a laser to heat up your joints or causing muscle spasms, it's just about giving you pain anywhere on your body and they can pinpoint it or do a whole area.
