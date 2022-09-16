Ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) in a letter to FBI Director Wray said a whistleblower came forward and revealed a 'woke' analyst labeled American Contingency, a veteran-led group, a "domestic violent extremism" organization.
The veteran-led group was already cleared by the FBI as a 'non-threat' in 2020, but the woke analyst decided to target the group again.
Rep. Jordan's letter referenced Project Veritas' recent report on the FBI's 'domestic terrorism symbols guide' on 'militia violent extremists.'
According to the document leaked to Project Veritas, here is a partial list of 'domestic terrorism symbols':
- Leaked document is labelled as "Unclassified/Law Enforcement Sensitive" that is for "FBI Internal Use Only."
- Under the "Symbols" category of the document, "2A" is listed with the following explanation: "MVEs justify their existence with the Second Amendment, due to the mention of a 'well regulated Militia,' as well as the right to bear arms."
- "Revolutionary War imagery" such as the "Gadsden Flag" and the "Betsy Ross Flag" are cited in the document under "Commonly Referenced Historical Imagery or Quotes."
"Even after the FBI determined in 2020 that American Contingency was not a threat, the FBI still labeled the group as a violent extremist group in an official FBI alert," the Ohio Republican wrote.
Rep. Jordan asked Wray to provide all documents and communications referring or relating to the FBI's Domestic Terrorism Symbols Guide on Militia Violent Extremism and full explanation why the FBI didn't include and symbols, images or individuals about left-wing violent extremists' group in the bureau's guide by September 28.
"Mike Glover is a veteran doing good work out there, but some woke analyst at the FBI says, 'We're going to investigate this guy,'" Jordan told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Wednesday night.