© Unknown

Leaked document is labelled as "Unclassified/Law Enforcement Sensitive" that is for "FBI Internal Use Only."

that is for Under the "Symbols" category of the document, "2A" is listed with the following explanation: "MVEs justify their existence with the Second Amendment, due to the mention of a 'well regulated Militia,' as well as the right to bear arms."

of the document, "2A" is listed with the following explanation: "MVEs justify their existence with the Second Amendment, due to the mention of a 'well regulated Militia,' as well as the right to bear arms." "Revolutionary War imagery" such as the "Gadsden Flag" and the "Betsy Ross Flag" are cited in the document under "Commonly Referenced Historical Imagery or Quotes."

A whistleblower revealed the FBI labeled a veteran-led organization as a domestic terrorist group.in a letter to FBI Director Wray said a whistleblower came forward and revealedbut the woke analyst decided to target the group again.Rep. Jordan's letter referenced Project Veritas' recent report on the FBI's 'domestic terrorism symbols guide' on 'militia violent extremists.'According to the document leaked to Project Veritas,"The whistleblower information suggests that theJordan wrote of American Contingency founder Mike Glover."Even after the FBI determined in 2020 that American Contingency was not a threat, the FBI still labeled the group as a violent extremist group in an official FBI alert," the Ohio Republican wrote.in the bureau's guide by September 28."Mike Glover is a veteran doing good work out there, but some woke analyst at the FBI says, 'We're going to investigate this guy,'" Jordan told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Wednesday night.