Outright bribery.

Access to the FBI is for sale.Concert tickets. Expensive private dinners. NFL tickets. Parties on booze cruises. Discounts on travel.New York. Los Angeles. New Haven. Philadelphia. The list goes on in the FBI's 55 other field offices.And so does the corruption.FBI sources who spoke to True Pundit divulged the names of three media outlets: NY Times, CNN and NBC News as having surfaced in recent external investigations. But there are dozens more, large and small.FBI Director Christopher Wray wants the issue of bribery and the FBI to disappear from news headlines, yet he has not launched an internal review nationwide to determine how rampant this problem is inside the FBI, sources said.Just business as usual in The Swamp.If Wray cared, he would find thousands of bribes and favors changing hands inside the FBI across the country.But that would likely include FBI brass who may make a nice dime on the side selling access to FBI Intel and policy outright as well. Agents like Robert Hanssen. Or like a deputy director's wife getting $1.25 million in campaign contributions while her husband was investigating - and clearing - the source of the funds from a criminal investigation. Rigging an investigation for cash. Is that considered a gift? Or is that a new category?And Wray certainly recognizes that is a place he does not want to venture.Just the price of doing business behind the curtain with the FBI.The FBI doesn't want to lose its ability to smear its political enemies and access to the enablers - its media partners - who make it possible.And Big Media doesn't want to lose it's pipeline to free Intel.