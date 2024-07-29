© dpa

the €71 million loss during the same period last year

Deutsche Bahn, the German rail operator, is set, the company will eliminate 30,000 jobs, with 1,500 of those cuts happening this year, according to an announcement made on Thursday.Deutsche Bahn now aims for an annual operating profit, with adjusted earnings before interest and taxes projected to be around €1 billion, slightly less than the previously predicted amount.Revenue forecasts have been slightly lowered to match last year's figure of €45 billion.On a more positive note, Deutsche Bahn"DB Group once again increased its capital expenditures in the rail network and in better rail services in the first half of 2024 thanks to a major increase in Government funding," the operator said in a statement.The companycompared to last year. CEO Richard Lutz acknowledged the network's current state, describing it as "aging" and "prone to malfunctions."The German government plans to spend €30 billion on renovations by 2037, a reduction from the previous target of €45 billion due to concerns about the country's debt burden.