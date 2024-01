© Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images



The war-torn nation has announced a clean-out of its weapons procurement process amid ongoing corruption.Five individuals who formed a suspected criminal organization have been served "notices of suspicion" — the first stage in Ukrainian legal proceedings — for "appropriation, embezzlement of property, or possession of it by abuse of official position," the SBU said Another suspect is an ex-official from the ministry, who has been detained while trying to leave the country at a border crossing point.A businessman representing a foreign company, presumed to be the arms supplier, has also been charged.If convicted, they each face up to 12 years in prison and confiscation of property.The embezzlement involved a contract signed in October 2022 for the foreign supply of 100,000 sorely needed mortar shells for Ukraine's defense effort. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, escalating the war that started in 2014 with Russia's annexation of Crimea."This is not the first example of the unwavering struggle of the new team of the Ministry of Defense against unscrupulous officials of the Ministry of Defense," the ministry said in a statement."The Ministry of Defense, together with law enforcement agencies, will continue to expose corrupt individuals within the framework of the program of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine regarding zero tolerance for corruption."To address the ongoing corruption, Ukraine said it is reforming its procurement process, and has introduced a new framework that the ministry said will be implemented according to NATO standards.Lyudmila Daragan, Ukraine's state secretary of the Ministry of Defense, and Oleksandr Bogomolov, director of the National Institute of Strategic Studies, signed a partnership and cooperation memorandum on Saturday to address key problems facing Ukraine's armed forces and other sectors of the defense forces. Ukraine's National Institute of Strategic Studies advises the office of the president and Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council."The Ministry of Defense is currently carrying out a number of reforms, which are divided into stages and separate projects. Many of them require the creation of new laws, changes to existing regulations, and adjustments to existing outdated management processes," Ms. Daragan said. "It is very important for us to receive independent and professional recommendations regarding the next steps and help in this process.""The Ministry of Defense continues its uncompromising fight against those who embezzle money from weapons purchases. We have no place for corrupt people," Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov said on Saturday.To date, the United States has provided more than $44 billion in military aid to Ukraine since February 2022. But the Pentagon has run out of funds to replenish its stocks, so most military aid to Ukraine, for the time being, has halted.Without international arms shipments, Ukraine would most likely be forced into a brutal stalemate with Russia and, at some point, would need to cede some of its territory to its aggressor, analysts say.