Officials at the data protection agency are suspected of embezzlement...after anti-corruption prosecutors implicated him in an embezzlement scheme.SSSCIP head Yury Shchigol and his deputy Viktor Zhora have been dismissed and Dmitry Makovsky appointed as acting director, government spokesman Taras Melnichuk announced. The agency's job is to secure government communications and defend the country's infrastructure from cyber attacks.While Melnichuk did not specify the reasons for the dismissals, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) issued a statement an hour later claiming that Shchigol and Zhora had been implicated inAccording to NABU, six SSSCIP officials participated infrom two companies in a closed bidding process. The companies, which were allegedly under the control of the conspirators,NABU alleges that the six men transferred the 62 million difference to offshore accounts "for the purpose of legalization and distribution among members of the organized [criminal] group."In a statement on Monday afternoon, theThe agency also confirmed Makovsky's appointment as acting head and urged the public to refrain from accusing specific officials or employees "until the investigation is completed and the results of the investigation are given a legal assessment by a court."The purge at SSSCIP comes as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is in Kiev for an unannounced visit to send a message that Washington will "continue to stand with Ukraine."The US funds a lion's share of the Ukrainian government's budget, as well as much of its military, but the funds appropriated by Congress have almost run out and the White House is pushing the lawmakers to approve more.