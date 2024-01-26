In the footsteps of assassins and those who hire them

"President [Vladimir] Zelensky's office was involved in distributing the Poroshenko-Biden recordings and helped organize the media coverage [of the story]."

"In a situation when Zelensky and [Ukrainian presidential aide Andrey] Yermak are begging Biden and [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken for money, a [news] story about how they had once created problems for Biden's election campaign is a big problem for them,"

"On January 19, 2022, US Secretary of State Mr Blinken arrived in Ukraine to meet with Zelensky. Quite a lot of people attended this meeting - at least 14 people. At the meeting, Mr Blinken told Zelensky the following: 'You urgently need to resolve the issue with Derkach'. Zelensky began talking about some people from the opposition.



But Blinken said, 'If you don't resolve this issue with Derkach, then we will resolve the Derkach issue with our partners.' Those who were at the meeting were taken aback, because the position of the US secretary of state was quite harsh. Just think of it, the task for the president of Ukraine is to resolve the issue with Derkach."

"Zelensky and Yermak 'attacked the organized crime group' headed by former President Poroshenko and took their place. They have brought their own particular innovations into these matters. They have become even more cynical and cruel."

Hunting for Ukrainian gas

It is at this time that the reverse gas flow scheme was organized.

Biden, Kobolev, and Amos Hochstein collected one and a half billion dollars using this scheme," Zavorotny also claims.

"the investigation was not carried out under the new president. The president changed, but all the policies that were carried out externally in regard to Ukraine, as well as inside the country, have remained the same."

Shale and underwater explosions

"After a certain period of time, Nord Stream exploded, there were assassination attempts. The heads of the Ukrainian special services do not hide the fact that they commit terrorist acts and political assassinations using off-budget cash. Once again, Biden's business partners who are involved in the corrupt business in Ukraine also finance terrorist acts, thus avoiding responsibility for corruption in Ukraine."

As President Biden stated during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February 2022: "If Russia invades [Ukraine], there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it."

Twenty days before that, Under Secretary of State Nuland had said: "I want to be very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward."

"It's a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy and thus to take away from [Russian President] Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs. That's very significant and that offers tremendous strategic opportunity for the years to come, but meanwhile, we're determined to do everything we possibly can to make sure that the consequences of all of this are not borne by citizens in our countries or, for that matter, around the world."

"The explosions stirred up a quarter of a million tons of heavily contaminated sediment, which created two giant 'clouds' of pollution, each about 15 miles in diameter, containing 14 tons of lead and a smaller but deadly amount of TBT, an extremely poisonous pesticide once used to clean the hulls of ships. Moreover, there are 7,000 tons of mustard gas weapons at the bottom of the Baltic Sea."

"We provide military and economic support to Ukraine, as well as to European countries that continue to support Ukraine. Therefore, we spend money - the money is no longer here, and we have to admit that it does not enter our economy."

About the Author:

Olga Sukharevskaya is an ex-Ukrainian diplomat.