put at

over one quadrillion (1,000 trillion) dollars

as far back as 2008.

What Regulation Hath Wrought

We saw this

"bail-in" policy

play out in Cyprus in 2013.

In the United States, publicly traded stock does not exist in private hands.



It is not owned by the ostensible owners, who, by virtue of having purchased shares in this or that company, are led to believe they actually own the shares. Technically, all they own are IOUs. The true ownership lies elsewhere.



While private-company stock is still directly owned by shareholders, nearly all publicly traded equities and a majority of bonds are owned by a little-known partnership, Cede & Co., which is the nominee of the Depository Trust Co., a depository that holds securities for some 600 broker-dealers and banks. For each security, Cede & Co. owns a master certificate known as the "global security," which never leaves its vault. Transactions are recorded as debits and credits to DTC members' securities accounts, but the registered owner of the securities — Cede & Co. — remains the same.



What shareholders have rather than direct ownership, then, "is a [contractual] right against their broker.... The broker then has a right against the depository institution where they have membership. Then the depository institution is beholden to the issuer. It's [at least] a three-​step process before you get any rights to your stock."



This attenuation of property rights has made it impossible to keep perfect track of who owns what.

Fifty Years of "Dematerialization"

The rights created through these links [up the collateral chain] are purely contractual claims .... This decomposition of the rights organized by Article 8 of the UCC results in preventing the investor to revindicate [demand or take back] the security in case of bankruptcy of the account provider [the broker or bank], that is to say the possibility to claim the security as its own asset, without being obliged to share it at its prorate value with the other creditors of the account provider.

Rehypothecation: The Problem of Multiple Owners

This re-characterization of the proprietary right into a simple contractual right may enable the account provider [the "intermediary" broker or bank] to "re-use" the security without having to ask for the authorization of the investor. This is especially possible within the framework of temporary operations such as security lending, option to repurchase, buy to sell back or repurchase agreement.

[T]he shadow banking system's lifeblood is collateral, and the issue is that market players re-use that same collateral over, and over, and over again, multiple times a day, to create credit. The process is called "rehypothecation." Multiple parties' financial statements therefore report that they own the very same asset at the same time. They have IOUs from each other to pay back that asset — hence, a chain of counterparty exposure that's hard to track. Although improving, there's still little visibility into how long these "collateral chains" are.

What About the "Customer Protection Rule"?

With respect to cash and securities not registered in the name of the customer, but held by the broker- dealer for the customer's benefit, the customer would receive a pro rata portion of the aggregate amount of the cash and securities actually held by the broker- dealer. If there is a remaining shortfall, SIPC would cover a maximum of $ 500,000, only $ 100,000 of which may be a recovery for cash held at the broker- dealer.



... [M]ost securities are held by broker-dealers in street name and would be available to satisfy other customers' claims in the event of a broker- dealer's insolvency.

Defensive Measures

n today's fragile economy, these are not remote hypotheticals but are real possibilities, which can wipe out not just the savings of middle class families but the fortunes of billionaires.