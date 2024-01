© Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times, 2020



The city of Seattle has agreed to pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit from a group of demonstrators injured by police during the 2020 uprising in protest of George Floyd's murder.The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court nearly three years ago, had cost the city millions of dollars in defense and expert witness fees, according to the Seattle law firm of Stritmatter Kessler Koehler Moore, which represented the protesters.City Attorney Ann Davison said the settlement "was the best financial decision for the City considering risk, cost, and insurance.""The case has been a significant drain on the time and resources of the City and would have continued to be so through an estimated three-month trial that was scheduled to begin in May," she said in a statement, notingDavison said that in defending the lawsuit, her office reviewed hundreds of interactions between protesters and police, including more than 10,000 videos and more than a million pages of records.Flanked by her legal team and about 15 of the protesters during a news conference Wednesday at the King County Courthouse, Koehler chastised the city for not admitting fault."They should have said, 'We're sorry that we were punks and brutalized peaceful protesters,'" Koehler said.SPD's protest response resulted in a federal judge finding officers had used excessive force and violated the free-speech rights of thousands of residents who legally gathered to demonstrate against Floyd's murder and institutional and police racism.Officers are required to fill out a form when they use force during an arrest, and Koehler said "hundreds" of these reports were "cut and pasted together months later and rubber stamped" by the department.Koehler cited other incidents, including an elaborate hoax perpetrated by the department to scare protesters into thinking armed members of the Proud Boys extremist group were in the area. In another protest at the headquarters of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, officers played music through speakers while they broke up the crowd.Koehler said the city hired as an expert University of Liverpool Professor Clifford Stott, who's considered among the world's foremost crowd policing experts.Longtime Seattle civil rights attorney Lem Howell, who was hired as an expert by the plaintiffs, concluded the city responded with the "tactics and weapons of war" against a citizenry that was protesting what he called Seattle's "long history of racially discriminatory policing."Koehler said the protesters' decision to settle came after a series of confidential mediations between the plaintiffs and city. The choice to settle, rather than push the lawsuit to trial where more evidence and depositions would have been aired publicly, was "torturous," Koehler said during the news conference.Ultimately what pushed the plaintiffs to accepting the payout was "our feeling that $10 million is a good start; that $10 million is an acknowledgment of, 'We kind of screwed up;' that $10 million means that we can begin to heal," Koehler said.The settlement money will be proportionally distributed between the protesters, she said.The payout comes on the heels of the city's $2.9 million settlement last year of a lawsuit filed by business owners on Capitol Hill who claimed the city's handling of the protests — including the formation of a police-free Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone — damaged their businesses.