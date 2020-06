© Getty Images

President Donald Trump has still not yet moved to "take back" Seattle, Washington, a week after vowing to clear protesters out of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).Protesters moved into the CHAZ and forced police out June 8, prompting Trump to first vent his frustration with Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and the city's mayor June 10."Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before," he wrote in a now- deleted tweet . "Take back your city NOW. If you don't do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!" (A very similar tweet , with slightly different spelling is still accessible.)In a followup, he referred to the CHAZ protesters as "domestic terrorists.""We'll be there very quickly," he stated. "It won't take long."The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller's inquiries on the president's comments on Seattle, and the Justice Department declined to comment.Trey Gowdy, former Republican South Carolina congressman, said Tuesday night on Fox News that he hopes Trump lets Inslee and Durkan handle the situation in Seattle unless protesters begin interfering with interstate commerce.While the majority of the daytime protests within the CHAZ have been peaceful, the Daily Caller's on-the-ground reporting shows the situation has turned more volatile at night.