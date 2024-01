© Associated Press



Why is the U.S. striking targets in Yemen?

Pentagon reacts to 8th strike

This is the 8th attack in 10 days on the group that has received a terrorist designation.The U.S. and U.K. carried out more airstrikes Monday on Houthi targets in Yemen, the eighth attack in 10 days.It was the second time the U.S. and U.K. have coordinated on attacks on the Houthis.The military coalition struck eight sites, according to CNN . Canada, the Netherlands, Bahrain and Australia supported the airstrikes.The Yemen-based Houthis began attacking vessels in the Red Sea after the start of the Hamas-Israel war, following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.The attacks have affected major shipping routes and freight rates.The Pentagon confirmed the Yemen attack in a Monday statement.U.S. officials said that Iran has "been quietly fueling" the Houthis' Red Sea attacks by supplying them with tactical intelligence and weapons, according to CNN