About the Author:

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer whose service over a 20-plus-year career included tours of duty in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control agreements, serving on the staff of US Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf during the Gulf War and later as a chief weapons inspector with the UN in Iraq from 1991-98. The views expressed in this article are those of the author.

Despite months of shuttle diplomacy by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to head off any escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, theusing aircraft and cruise missiles. The military action was in response to the ongoing attacks by the Houthis on shipping in the Red Sea and was designed to deter them from further maritime strikes.leaving the US and the region trapped in the very cycle of military escalation that Washington claimed it was trying to avoid.On Nov. 19, 2023, the Houthi militia began attacking vessels it deemed to be affiliated with Israel that were transiting shipping lanes in the Red Sea. The Houthis claimed that their actions were conducted out of solidarity with the Palestinian people, and to protest the deaths of thousands of civilians in Gaza from Israeli military action.including their largest ever, on Jan. 9, 2024, involving 18 drones, two cruise missiles and one ballistic missile.Major shipping companies, including AP Moller-Maersk, which accounts for 15% of the global container freight market, have diverted their ships away from the Red Sea-Suez Canal route, opting instead to sail the longer (and more expensive) route around the Horn of Africa. All in all, it is estimated that some $200 billion in trade has been diverted due to the Houthi actions, disrupting global supply chains and placing severe economic stress on Israel, halting traffic into the Red Sea port of Eilat.In late December 2023, the US announced that it was formingfrom carrying out further attacks against shipping.with key Arab allies like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt refusing to participate, and other nations, such as France, declining to operate under US command.they described as "defensive" in nature involving "targeted strikes" designed to compel the Houthis to stop their attacks on Red Sea shipping.The US and UK seemed to be hoping to repeat the experience of 2016, when the US launched strikes against the Houthis in response to attacks on US shipping which did, in fact, prompt the Houthis to back down. However, at that time the Houthis were engaged in a major conflict with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and had no appetite for a wider war involving the US. The initial Houthi response to the current attacks has been one of defiance, indicating thatWhatever their initial intent,. There is virtually no chance that the Houthis will be deterred by the US-UK actions. As such, the impact on both the Israeli and global economy will continue unabated as shipping companies abandon the Red Sea transit routes.The former is unsustainable, while the latter would be tantamount to surrender. The reality is that the US and UK have backed themselves into a corner from which they now faceregarding their next steps:Russia has already labeled the US-UK actions against the Houthis asOn the US domestic front, while there has been some vocal opposition from a few members of Congress, including Ro Khanna, a staunchly pro-Biden Democrat, the overall reception to Biden's unilateral decision to attack the Houthis has been positive.for which the US has no viable military response.The Houthis have been preparing for a potential US attack ever since the US formed its "coalition of the willing" in December. Moreover, theassociated with the successful interdiction of mobile targets such as the Houthi missile and drone forcesespecially with the correlation of forces that currently exists.— and early indications are that they will not —At a time when US military resources are strained around the world due to the crises in Ukraine, the South China Sea and the Middle East, the need to divert sufficient military resources to resolve the Houthi situation, or respond to an expanding conflict that draws in Iran,at a time when the Biden administration is looking at a difficult presidential re-election campaign — and can ill afford such a reaction.