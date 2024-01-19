© Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images



Medics are allegedly demanding fighting-age males collaborate with mobilization centers before admitting them for treatment.Ukrainian men who may be eligible for military service are required to present paperwork from recruitment centers before they can be admitted for treatment in public hospitals, the Strana outlet reported on Thursday, citing various sources from around the country.One alleged case involved a father, who was asked to get a certificate from draft officials before his son could be treated. The man threatened to file a complaint with the police and the medics backed off, the report said."Previously, there was roughly the same number of men and women being hospitalized. Now, the number of men has doubled," a doctor working at a private clinic told the outlet.The Ukrainian government is attempting to enlist more men after its armed forces sustained heavy losses during last year's attempted counteroffensive. President Zelensky has stated that the military wants up to 500,000 new recruits.A draft law was submitted to the Ukrainian parliament last month that would help the mobilization efforts. One major change would be a demand for fighting-age men to report for duty, as opposed to a requirement for draft centers to summon potential recruits individually.Lawmakers rejected the initial variant last week, but the defense ministry is set to produce a new one for MPs to consider shortly.