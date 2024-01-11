© John Keeble/Getty Images



Those seeking to reside in the country must sign up within a week of arriving, Kiev's consulate has warned...In a statement released on Wednesday, it explained that the instruction is in response to numerous inquiries from Ukrainians residing in the country.the consulate stated. New arrivals must present at Ukrainian diplomatic institutions within a week of entering Britain, it added.the consulate stated, denying rumors that consular services are being withheld from people who do not sign up. The situation, however, could change if these provisions are included in the new mobilization law currently being considered by the Ukrainian parliament, it warned.Previously, Batkivshchyna partywho sits on the parliamentary committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, warned thatunder the new law. It remains unclear whether the provisions will be included in the new legislation, which is expected to be voted on in the first reading on Thursday.The mobilization law was introduced in the Ukrainian parliament late last year. It proposesand other measures to bolster the ranks of the military.Shortly before the mobilization bill was put forward, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said the military had asked him toThis claim has been disputed by Ukraine's top general, Valery Zaluzhny, who insisted the military had not come up with exact figures, but wanted the government to ensure a steady flow of recruits to meet its combat needs and make up for losses.Kiev has never officially disclosed the country's casualty numbers amid the conflict with Russia, yet the tally is widely believed to be in the hundreds of thousands. According to the latest estimates by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu provided on Tuesday,Last month, the minister claimed that Kiev has lostkilled or wounded, since the beginning of the hostilities, with more than half of the casualties sustained during its summer counteroffensive, which was launched early last June.