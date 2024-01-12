© Genya SAVILOV / AFP



The number of severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers streaming from the frontline has soared by 30% with many of them crippled for life, ABC News reported on Tuesday, citing the head of a major hospital., including a greater number of drones, the capability to counter Kiev's own unmanned aerial vehicles as well as larger stocks of ammo, unnamed soldiers have told the outlet.Dr. Sergey Ryzhenko of the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnepr, one of the oldest and largest in Ukraine, told the broadcaster the facility is now taking in between 40 and 100 seriously wounded service members a day, a 30% increase on previous casualty figures.ABC also spoke with a Ukrainian amputee who lost his arm in a Russian drone strike, noting that these weapons have become one of the most dangerous in Moscow's arsenal.The US has struggled to approve further funding for Ukraine due to Republican opposition in Congress; additionally, the EU has so far been unable to greenlight €50 billion ($54 billion) in aid for Kiev because of Hungary's veto.The conscription campaign, which has been underway since the early days of the conflict, has been marred by draft dodging and corruption.Last month, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Ukraine had lost 383,000 troops since late February 2022, and on Tuesday he stated that Kiev's casualties in 2023 alone reached 215,000 soldiers. According to Moscow, Ukraine suffered particularly heavy losses during its botched summer counteroffensive that failed to gain any significant ground.