"Zelensky has antagonized everyone he could: big businessmen, whom he blacklisted as traitors and oligarchs, professional Nazis, who see his cowardice, the military, who sees his incompetence, and last but not least the people, who see his indifference and cruelty."

The president has no more allies and is a traitor to the nation, Viktor Medvedchuk has said...Zelensky's demise, however, will be good for the Ukrainian people, he added.which Zelensky's government banned for allegedly being "pro-Russian." He was arrested and forced out of Ukraine in a prisoner exchange with Moscow. The politician has since been promoting a project, which would make his home nation a neutral state, prioritizing national interests, as opposed to being a Russian enemy.In a column published on Wednesday, Medvedchuk blasted the incumbent Ukrainian president, branding him an "unfunny parody of a dictator," whose weakness sends a signal to all "political predators to eat him."once Western funding for the proxy war against Russia is reduced, he claimed.Ukrainian citizens need to realize thataccording to Medvedchuk. It will be a victory for them, since the president "has long betrayed them and is selling them out for cannon fodder."which Medvedchuk believes has lost its direction,and its citizens should know that "Europeans will have to give their financial goodies to the American elites, not Ukrainian refugees."Medvedchuk believes thatRussia has become a major destination for Ukrainian nationals, with officials estimating that as many as five million fled eastwards after the hostilities erupted in 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he considers Russians and Ukrainians brotherly peoples. He described as tragic the fact that Kiev's divisive policies after the 2014 armed coup had led to bloodshed between these peoples.