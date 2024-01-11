© Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP



"For the first time, the Ministry of Defense purchased 50,000 sets of women's uniforms, 100,000 electric heaters, and 15,000 active headphones," Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has announced the purchase amid a struggle to mobilize enough men for the front.The proposed changes have caused a public outcry, with some calling them "unconstitutional" and aimed mainly at cracking down on draft dodgers. While it has been said that the changes to legislation do not foresee the conscription of women, such proposals have been previously voiced.She suggested the provision of uniforms for women as among the preparations needed to implement the plan. Last October, requirements for the military registration of women with a medical degree entered into force.Kiev has been struggling to mobilize enough men to send to the frontline. President Zelensky told journalists last month that 450,000-500,000 new soldiers were needed, but that achieving this was a "sensitive issue." It comes in the wake of a large-scale counter-offensive by Ukraine last year, which has been acknowledged as a failure by the armed forces chief, Gen. Valery Zaluzhny.