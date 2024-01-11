© Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agendcy/Getty Images



"Russia will constitute a serious threat to the security of Sweden and Europe for the foreseeable future. Stockholm must be realistic and assume - and be prepared for - a drawn-out confrontation."

Top Swedish officials have urged the country's citizens to prepare for a potential war, amid rising tensions with Moscow. The statements were made at the Folk och Forsvar National Conference in Salen.In a speech on Sunday,Billstrom warned:Echoing the sentiment,said, "war can also come to us," claiming thatin the conflict with Russia.Last year, Sweden ditched its policy of non-alignment in favor of joining NATO, citing Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which was launched in February 2022. The neighboring state of Finland opted for the same, joining NATO in April 2023.next year to reinforce the 2,000 Canada-led troops stationed there as part of the military bloc'sin the Baltic states.Speaking on his country's future role in NATO at the same annual conference last year, Kristersson said,Moscow has stated that NATO's continuing expansion towards Russia's western borders, as well as the refusal to rule out Ukrainian membership in the future, are among the key causes of the ongoing conflict. Russia sees NATO as a threat to national security.Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov has accused the West of turning Europe into an "arena for confrontation." The accession of Finland and Sweden will "have a negative impact on the situation in Europe," he warned.Moscow has also stated that