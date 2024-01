© Anatolil Stepanov/AFP

Tarik Cyril Amar, is a historian from Germany working at Koç University, Istanbul, on Russia, Ukraine, and Eastern Europe, the history of World War II, the cultural Cold War, and the politics of memory.

An increasing number of voices are acknowledging that the conflict won't end on Vladimir Zelensky's terms...We are hearing more and more suggestions thatin both the West and Ukraine: First, there are nowas the former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko calls it, and, more importantly,Given Ukraine's difficult and dangerous - not to mention that things could quickly get much worse - military, financial, and political situation,The real question is not why this is happening, but what it may mean for the future:And if so on what terms? And is it a realistic prospect?Let's start with a voice from the West: James Stavridis - a retired American admiral, former military head of NATO, and dean emeritus of the prestigious US Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy - has used his perch as a Bloomberg columnist to ask how the war will end. He finds thatA few months ago, such a statement would have been scandalous; now it's part of the new normal. Despite the fact that it directly contradicts Ukraine's official war aims, namely, to make no territorial concessions at all. And note thatThis is a former NATO commander telling the West thatWhat do we hear from Ukraine? The single most resonant statement there has come fromOnce a cunning and energetic top player in Kiev politics and still leader of her own 'Batkivshchyna' party,Recently, she made headlines by resisting a new mobilization law and launching an offensive against LGBTQ politics. The two issues have little in common except they both show her angling for popular appeal: On the mobilization law she poses as the defender of the next cohort of young recruits to go into the meatgrinder (she suggests sending police and other "siloviki [security professionals]" instead...); andOne that would entail an "exit from the current difficult, quite tragic situation." Affirming her commitment to victory and "territorial integrity," she nonetheless insists thatbecause Ukraine cannot sustain a long war in this manner.A former adviser to Zelensky and top promoter of war against Moscow, when it could still have been avoided, he has recently made a splash byThat would be yet another way of ending the war, if it were realistic.The former NATO commander is an example of how even those in the West who have rediscovered some realism, still suffer from wishful thinking as well.for ending the fighting involves not only Ukraine ceding territory to Russia,If he is serious about this, then he is outlining what isAs its President Vladimir Putin has just reiterated, Moscow's war aims still include Ukraine's neutrality.She may have onlyand his "leadership."and her rhetoric has remained generally strident: In a recent op-ed , she insists that Ukraine has "already won" multiple battles, such as being acknowledged as part of "the West" (good luck with that...), achieving domestic unity, and dismantling Russian influence. And yet,Could her list of victories already claimed also be read as signaling that, perhaps, for now at least, more may not be needed?- who essentially took the former Zelensky adviser to task for no longer being reliably anti-Russian. Arestovich, in response, now claims that he was just trying to " frighten the West " and that(and beyond), especially with Ukraine as a battleground.the one who says (on a YouTube channel that he seems to assume no one in the West will ever hear about) that that was merely a bluff to cajole the West,And yet, here as well, things may be more complicated: In the same interview and following the recent revelations of former Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Chaly , Arestovich also spends much time on the great missed opportunity of the Istanbul talks in spring 2022, confirming thatA "parade of unexpected generosities" from Russia he now calls what was on the table then.Before Istanbul,Between the spring of 2015 and early 2022,of the then comparatively small-scale conflict. Yet neither the Ukrainian leadership nor its Western sponsors were interested in making the deal work, as Ukrainian politicians boasted at the time (usually on Ukrainian media) and Western leaders admitted in retrospect. It is no surprise to find Arestovich deriding the Minsk Agreements as a "trap" and a "dead end." Yet while that merely confirms the Ukrainian obstructionism we already knew about, it is still interesting to note that, for him, Kiev got much better out of the Istanbul talks.It would be naive to simply believe Arestovich.At the moment, he is interested in weakening his former boss Zelensky as much as he can. Deepening the impression that the latter missed an excellent opportunity to make peace for Ukraine early on in the large-scale war makes sense for Arestovich. Yet even if Zelensky's former adviser is biased by his own ambitions,By now we have multiple mutually corroborating accounts pointing in the same direction.In that sense, Arestovich's new statements about Istanbul 2022 can be read as implying future possibilities as well:Yet the former presidential adviser also warns - realistically - thatIndeed, he confesses his pessimism as to finding an end to the war soon.The "Plan B" team is daring to join the debate, albeit cautiously. That's good news. But a closer look is disappointing. We findStavridis, who has the freedom to be the most outspoken, combines his realistic call for territorial concessions by Kiev with NATO membership for Ukraine, an idea that he must know will never fly in Moscow. Timoshenko and Arestovich remain ambiguous, even self-contradictory. And none makes a genuine effort to think through what Stavridis - in his most insightful aside - at least mentions: