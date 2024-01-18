Society's Child
Atlanta pole dancing studio slammed over 'Mommy and Me' kids classes
New York Post
Wed, 17 Jan 2024 09:57 UTC
Pink Poles Studios announced on social media that it would offer a new class for kids to earn "tricks" and "spins" through "pole fitness" beginning in February.
"We are here to break stigmas and set the bar," the studio said on Instagram, where it posted video of children, some very young, gripping a pole, spinning and performing elaborate moves.
Studio owner Tiajuanna "Tia" Harris noted on its website that the "quintessential Mommy-and-me time" in years past consisted of mani-pedis, matching outfits and shopping sprees.
And now she said she is "spinning this trope on its head — one pole at a time."
"Moms can unleash their inner child with their daughters (or sons!), exploring a variety of fun pole tricks and spins," the studio says.
But the studio pushed back against critics, explaining that the kids will be "swinging, sliding and flipping on a pole, under the guidance of a trained children's gymnast instructor (as a bunch of moms and peers to cheer them on in the background!"
It points out that Harris "has no exotic dancer background or affiliation with stripping," adding that "the media often misrepresents pole fitness as being the same as pole dancing at strip clubs."
The school stressed that "pole fitness is not stripping" and that the youngsters will "wear age-appropriate gym wear, and adult students are fully clothed too."
"Pole is a SPORT, and if any of these kids aspire to compete in the Olympics one day, they can and will! Who are we to say they won't become the next Gabby Douglas or Simone Biles?" the studio wrote.
But despite the assurances, the announcement has polarized social media, where many lambasted the class.
"I think it's very irresponsible of that mommy and me pole dancing studio to record and upload videos featuring kids in their workshops," one user said on X, adding that it is "even more irresponsible for the mothers to allow their children to be filmed and uploaded on the internet as well."
Another argued that people "saying, 'well it's just like gymnastics' know dang well that weirdos also watch child gymnastics videos online.
"Kids don't need to be recorded and put online like that in general imo," the user added.
One person called the idea "insane," adding: "I get it's a good workout but damn."
And yet another slammed the studio for posting videos of the kids.
"Especially when you have girl spreading their legs in it. It just opend (SIC) them up to be sexualized," the user wrote.
But one person also expressed support.
the user wrote. "Idk why yall even would think like that. Now someone should watch you sir if those are your thoughts."
Harris defended her studio from the online onslaught.
"Pole dancing has been recognized as a sport and it will be a part of the Olympics, so we're not shying away from it," she told Fox 26.
"When we look at this, we're looking at fitness. We're not looking at anything sexual," Harris said. "The adults here don't even strip so there's no way kids are stripping."
Comment: Here's the Fox News interview with the studio owner: