© GIAN EHRENZELLER / POOL / AFP



, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.On Sunday, national security advisers from 81 nations and international organizations gathered in Davos ahead of the World Economic Forum to talk about a 10-point initiative floated by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in October 2022 to end hostilities with Russia.reiterating that the same applied to previous rounds of talks in such a format.Russia was also absent from previous discussions last year in Denmark, Saudi Arabia, and Malta. At the same time,Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported on Sunday thatdespite Ukraine's hopes that it would be able to secure backing for its plan from members of the Global South, many of whom have proclaimed neutrality in the conflict. That was denied by Ukrainian officials, however, who nevertheless acknowledged differences of opinion among the meeting's participants.