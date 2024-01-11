© Alamy Stock Photo



The Taoiseach said they are entitled to apply for asylum here if they choose.Gardai are investigating after fourteen people, including two children, were discovered in a refrigerated trailer at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford.They were assessed by medical personnel at the scene and are understood to be in good health.Gardaí said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.Asked about the incident, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that based on initial reports, his understanding is that 14 people have been found in a container in a truck in Rosslare Europort.In a statement this evening, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she was "extremely concerned" to learn of the incident, and thanked the emergency services for their response."We know from past experience that similar situations have led to tragic fatalities. This was an extremely hazardous undertaking and it is only fortuitous that the same did not happen yesterday," she said."An Garda Síochána are investigating the matter with assistance from international partners. I would appeal to anybody with any information that might assist with the ongoing investigation to contact An Garda Síochána."Independent councillor Ger Carthy told The Journal that it was fortunate that there was a "positive outcome" and that they were found in good health."It's not the first time it's happened in Rosslare. We've had dark days in Wexford," he said."There's a lot of people profiteering from this type of business."