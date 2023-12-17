In this final NewsReal of 2023, Joe and Niall bring you on a whirlwind global bird's-eye view of recent events, with updates on the popular resistance against directed mass migration in Ireland, Russia's path to victory over NATO proxy forces in Ukraine, the ever-darker horrors of Israeli war crimes in Gaza, and the farcical pantomime that was 'COP28'. And there's so much more to look forward to in 2024: more wars, more disputed elections, and probable global economic FUBAR.It's Clown World, folks. And remember, it's their world: we're all just here to observe it, give each thing its due, and try to stay out of the way. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!01:35:22— 65.5 MB