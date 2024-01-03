"Anyone who wants to obstruct the creation of a Palestinian State must support Hamas and transfer money to Hamas. This is part of our strategy: to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank."

While they claim the opposite, NATO and the EU together pursue the project of destroying the Palestinian state. The Hamas attack is only a pretext to finally accomplish the plan of the "revisionist Zionists", set out in the 1930s by Vladimir(father of Benjamin Netanyahu).The one waged by Israel in Gaza is called by the Washington Post "one of the most destructive wars of this century." This war - implemented by Israel with the full support of the U.S. NATO and the EU - has so far left more than 20,000 Palestinians dead and 55,000 seriously wounded, most of whom will not survive as Israeli forces systematically destroy Gaza's hospitals. Women and children account for 70 percent of the dead. About 2 million people, corresponding to 85% of the population, are displaced. Increasing at the same time are Israeli raids in the West Bank. Against this background, PM Netanyahu enunciates, in an article in the Wall Street Journal, as the first "prerequisite for peace" the need that "Hamas must be destroyed." He stresses that "in destroying Hamas, Israel will continue to act in full compliance with international law."Netanyhau "forgets the official statement he made in 2019:For years, in agreement with Israel, Qatar has sent hundreds of millions of dollars in cash to Gaza each month to support the Hamas government. A 40-page document, code-named by Israeli intelligence "Wall of Jericho," shows that Israel knew for more than a year, in detail, the plan for the attack carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.This was confirmed today by Paula Betancur of the UN High Commission for Human Rights: "The Israeli military operation in Gaza aims to deport the civilian population en masse."The Israeli war to permanently wipe out the Palestinian State, such as that of the BRICS, that are changing world assets.