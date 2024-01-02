All the business of war, and indeed all the business of life, is to endeavour to find out what you don't know by what you do; that's what I called 'guessing what was at the other side of the hill.'"Find out what you don't know by what you do". It's not easy, it's not necessarily pleasant but it's what you have to do in order to minimise your surprise when whatever it is actually comes over the hill at you.
Here's former British Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow saying the same thing:
My advice to all young diplomats and analysts [is that] if you want to understand Mr Putin's foreign policy, listen to what he's saying. You won't like it, but you need to understand it, you need to listen to it. The place to start is the Munich speech in 2007."Listen to what he says". It's quite easy to. Putin has said a lot and most of it appears on the Presidential website in English as well as the original Russian. Never read what the Western reporters say he says - they almost always distort it - read the original. I'm sure that both Wellington and Bristow would agree.
And that's what intelligence is all about. Try and understand how the other guy sees things. I have spent the last four decades trying to figure out what's going on in Russia. I do that by reading what they say and watching what they do and trying to connect the two. Of course you should listen carefully to Putin and other officials, but there's lot's more you have to do. A country with a space program like Russia's probably doesn't need to steal washing machines for their chips. The West outsourced its manufacturing, Russia didn't; so Russia can probably make lots of weapons if it has to. Putin has very high levels of support; outsiders probably can't weaken it. The Russian economy is very self sufficient; sanctions might not have much effect. Russia's making lots of new infrastructure; it's not some poor country struggling along. Check these videos out: they're Google street views of Russian towns ten years apart; the Western media certainly gives you a different impression about life in the Russian boondocks, doesn't it? Look, listen, think. I'm sure that both Wellington and Bristow would agree.
If you don't bother, if you blither on about "your values", the "Rules-Based International Order" and your power and excellence, all you're doing is looking in the mirror and seeing a slim muscled figure in place of your flabby overweight body. And, sooner or later, you'll be very sorry because reality will bite you.
I have written many times on this site about bad Western intelligence and the unending stream of nonsense spewed in the West about Putin. Indeed, if there is one big theme of my website it's that the Western view of Russia and Putin is almost completely false. In a word, Russia is much much stronger, in every way, than the Western establishments thought it was.
This is all being revealed in Ukraine right now: the Western "experts" were all wrong. March's A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close puffs itself up to May's Putin is terrified of Ukraine's counteroffensive; then the bubble bursts and the very same "expert" declares Ukraine is losing, but the UK must stand by it. Their false expertise has cost thousands and thousands of lives. More and morewitnesses have appeared to say that Kiev and Moscow had almost reached an agreement that would have stopped the fighting when the West encouraged Kiev to keep fighting. The reflection in their mirror told them that Western "game changer" weapons would terrify Putin's unmotivated, poorly trained conscripts and their junk weapons. Here's RAND, a year ago, solemnly pronouncing Russia's failure:
Also, over the longer term, Russia does not have the capacity for a long war in the face of economic sanctions. Although Russia can continue to generate revenue from oil and gas exports, it does not have the ability to manufacture advanced weapons or even sufficient materiel to keep the Russian army fielded.Then reality bit. The Western spinmeisters now redefine success, decide that victory doesn't involve keeping territory and strengthen resilience.
The bargaining stage of Kubler-Ross' five stages.
The Russians have always been good at that.