Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two and the deepest confrontation between Russia and the West since the depths of the Cold War.
Ukraine and its Western backers ramped up arms production in an attempt to defeat Russian forces on the battlefields of Ukraine. Russia also hiked production but says the West is to blame for the war which Moscow dates to 2014.
"I don't want to boast, but I can say that we began to gain and picked up the pace of production earlier than Western countries," Denis Manturov, the deputy prime minister who oversees arms production, told the RIA news agency.
"Another question is how long this race will last," Manturov said, adding that a 2025-2034 armament plan was due to be approved next year.
President Vladimir Putin and his defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, have said that production of artillery, drones, tanks and armoured vehicles is soaring.
Some former leaders of the West have spoken about a new Cold War between Russia and China on one side and the United States and its allies on the other, though Russia's $2 trillion economy would find it hard to counter the entire might of the West alone for long.
Comment: Russia has the backing of the multipolar world, meanwhile the West is fracturing: Iran warns it could cut off Mediterranean Sea as France, Spain and Italy pull out of Red Sea Op - Israeli vessel hit off India's coast
According to IMF data, the United States' nominal gross domestic product was $27 trillion this year while China's was $17.7 trillion.
Comment: It should be pretty clear by now that GDP is merely one financial measurement, and it does not appear to accurately reflect the wealth, nor health, of an economy, and the society, that it's supposed to be assessing: Pepe Escobar: US needs Gaza war to destabilize BRICS, Greater Eurasia
"We must both replenish reserves and maintain the given rate of production," Manturov said.
"As far as it comes to the guts of Western countries - here I would not want to speak for them."
Manturov said that the volume of state defence orders in 2023 has doubled over the prior year, with production of "certain weapons" rising ten-fold.
Comment: The West's inability to provide adequate supplies to the Kiev-junta, despite US military spending being as much as the top ten countries combined, exposes how corruption and incompetence now dominates its highest levels of power, and which has rendered it incapable of matching the multipolar world in terms of capacity and efficiency
All things considered, it seems that Russia foresees a rather turbulent few years up ahead: