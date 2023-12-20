Among the reasons for the increase in the number of Russian troops, Shoigu cited Finland's accession to NATO and Sweden's preparations for membership in the Alliance.
"All plans for manning the army and navy have been fully implemented, bringing their number to 1 million 150 thousand servicemen. Two combined arms armies and a mixed aviation corps have been formed and manned... On December 1, the implementation of the decree to build up the forces to 1 million 320 thousand people began. In connection with Finland's accession and Sweden's upcoming accession to NATO, we are forming the Leningrad and Moscow military districts. In accordance with external threats, the number of armed forces will be further increased to 1.5 million servicemen," the Russian Defense Minister said.
Comment:
He noted that more than 1,500 people sign contracts to serve in the Russian army every day.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference on December 14 that there was no need for mobilization.
Comment: Meanwhile Western militaries are struggling to hire able bodied and minded troops just to maintain the numbers that they already have. The Kiev-junta and Israel are having to rely on stooges and pathological types from other nations.