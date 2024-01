© Aleksandr Vilf/Sputnik



An analyst spoke frankly with Sputnik about how the United States fell behind Russia in developing the weapons and tools that will define modern warfare.As 2023 comes to a close, observers are drawing lessons from another year of fighting in eastern Ukraine.sat down with Sputnik to discuss the state of military technology employed in the conflict as Western weapons are put to the test against their increasingly sophisticated Russian analogues.Berletic noted how Western objectives in recent years shaped emergent military technology. In the 21st century US-led coalitions have focused mostly on war in the Middle East, combatting guerilla fighters or small armies in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria.Berletic said this focus has damaged the West's ability to compete with more professional militaries, noting:The West's need to play technological catch up was displayed vividly in 2022 when Russia unveiled powerful new hypersonic weapons, a technology not yet obtained by any other country.This dynamic is more recently illustrated in Russia's development of theaccording to Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of the Russian state-owned defense companyThe United States has scrambled to compete in the electronic warfare space recently with a troubled drone development initiative and an attempt to create microwave weapons to disable enemy electronics.But Berletic noted Russia derives an advantage from its years-long investment in these areas, giving the country an edge not only in quality of weapons but also quantity, "compounding the problems Ukrainian troops face day-to-day." As Russia works to perfect the Supercam technology it's already developed advanced radar systems that can detect Ukrainian drones from tens of kilometers away.Russia is alsofor use in combat. The technology's value is still unproven, but these weapons may ultimately transform warfare as significantly as aerial drones have. If they do, they will represent another area where Russia has the edge.Berletic said:Discussion then turned towardswhich is being developed as a response to the US Abrams and British Challenger tanks. Chemezov has spoken highly of the technology, confidently claiming "there truly is no exaggeration whatsoever when Russia's tank-building tradition is described as the most advanced in the world." He also recently said theBerletic noted that the Armata has so far only seen "limited trials" amid the special operation in Ukraine but said Russian designers are improving tank technology as they learn lessons from the military effort.Berletic concluded by addressing the larger state of play surrounding Russia's rapidly emerging technological parity, and even supremacy, on the battlefield.Once again, quantity is a powerful indicator of Russia's abilities. Rostec's CEO recently noted that "the number of fifth-generation fighter jets being put into service is almost doubling every year." Meanwhile, Russia's production volume of artillery shells has skyrocketed by roughly 50 times compared to 2021, while the number of infantry fighting vehicles and other armored fighting vehicles produced has quintupled.according to Chemezov, making the country a global leader in the category.Most recently, the political consequences of the West's sanctions regime have been observed in Germany, where Chancellor Olaf Scholz's popularity has plummeted amidst economic difficulties. Polling shows the populist right may ride to power there as they did in Italy, with the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party rising in the polls.Berletic said: